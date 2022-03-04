Real Madrid and Real Sociedad will clash off on Saturday at Santiago Bernabeu in the 27th round of the 2021-22 La Liga season. Check out how to watch the derby game in the US, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad: Predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free 2021-22 La Liga in the US

Real Madrid will host Real Sociedad at the Santiago Bernabeu in Madrid on the Matchday 27 of the 2021-22 La Liga season on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at 3:00 PM (ET). Here, you will find everything there is to know about this Spanish league derby soccer match, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch it in the US.

This will be their jubilee 150th La Liga meeting. There are no surprises here as Real Madrid are the absolute favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on 84 occasions so far; Real Sociedad have grabbed a triumph just 26 times to this day, and a great number of even 39 matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on December 4, 2021, when Los Blancos secured a comfortable 2-0 win at the Anoeta Stadium in San Sebastian. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2021/2022 La Liga season.

Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad: Match Information

Date: Sunday, March 5, 2022

Time: 3:00 PM (ET)

Location: Santiago Bernabeu, Madrid

Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad: Times by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad: Storylines

Real Madrid have been great in La Liga this season. In their last five fixtures, they have won three times, in addition to two draws (DWDWW). Meanwhile, Real Sociedad have been in a slightly worse form recently, having also celebrated three times in the last five. But, they have lost once and drawn once (DWLWW).

The Madrid side currently sit on top of the La Liga table with 60 points in 26 matches so far. On the other hand, Sociedad’s players are placed five positions below them, in sixth place in La Liga with 44 points won in 26 games in the 2021-22 season.

These opponents don’t have a long history of clashes as their first one dates back to March 3, 1929, when the Whites won narrowly 2-1 in the 1928/29 La Liga season. Thanks to this exciting clash, we will see if either of the two clubs will go home with the three points in Round 27.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad in the U.S.

The 2021-22 La Liga Round 27 game between Real Madrid and Real Sociedad, to be played on Saturday, at the Santiago Bernabeu in Real Madrid, will be broadcasted on ESPN+ in the United States.

Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad: Predictions And Odds

The odds are in favor of Real Madrid. PointsBet see them as the lone favorites and thus, they have given them -167 odds to grab another win of the season. The away side Real Sociedad, meanwhile, have a +425 odds to cause an upset in the 27th round, while a tie would result in a +300 payout.

Use your instincts and wager on a good chance to win big with La Liga at PointsBet! New customers start with a risk-free bet, up to $2000. Simply sign up!

PointsBet Real Madrid -167 Tie +300 Real Sociedad +425

* Odds via PointsBet