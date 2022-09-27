Seattle Sounders play against Cincinnati at Lumen Field for the 2022 MLS Matchweek 33. Full exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Seattle Sounders are ready to face Cincinnati, West vs East Conference action for the 2022 MLS. This MatchWeek 33 game will take place at Lumen Field on September 27, 2022 at 10:00 PM (ET). The home team must win this game and pray to make the playoffs. Here is all the related information about this Major League Soccer game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial).

The Sounders are in a bad position in the 10th spot in the Western Conference, so far they are out of the playoffs but the team still has nine points to play for. The most recent game for them was a loss against Vancouver.

FC Cincinnati have a near perfect record over the last five weeks, they have won two recent games and the 6th spot in the Eastern Conference looks certain for them. But the remaining three weeks will be dangerous as other teams want to climb spots in the standings.

Seattle Sounders vs Cincinnati: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, September 27, 2022.

Time: 10:00 PM (ET)

Location: Lumen Field, Seattle, Washington.

Seattle Sounders vs Cincinnati: Times by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

Seattle Sounders vs Cincinnati: Storylines

The Sounders started September well with two straight wins, one against the Houston Dynamo 2-1 and the other against Austin 3-0. Both games were at home, but during Matchweek 32 they lost to Vancouver on the road. The Seattle Sounders record is a disaster playing away from home, the last time they won a game on the road was on July 2nd.

Cincinnati are in the 6th spot of the standings within their conference and the best thing is that they haven't lost a game since July 17. In the last ten weeks, Cincinnati have won only four games while six other games have ended in a tie.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Seattle Sounders vs Cincinnati in the U.S.

This 2022 MLS game in the West vs East Conference will be available for TV and smartphones and will be broadcast in the United States and other options to watch the game in the US are WSTR Star 64, ESPN+, KCPQ - Q13 FOX, FCC TV, Amazon Prime Video, SiriusXM FC.

Seattle Sounders vs Cincinnati: Predictions And Odds

Seattle Sounders are slightly favorites at home with 2.20 odds that will pay $220 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they lost a recent game and the visitors are on a hot streak. Cincinnati are underdogs with 2.90 odds. The draw is offered at 3.60 odds and totals at 2.5 goals. The best pick for this MLS game is: Seattle Sounders 2.20.

BetMGM Seattle Sounders 2.20 Draw 3.60 Cincinnati 2.90

