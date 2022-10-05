Sevilla take on Borussia Dortmund at Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán in Sevilla for the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League. Read here to check how to watch this game on TV or live stream in your location.

Sevilla vs Borussia Dortmund: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League in your country

Sevilla and Borussia Dortmund meet in the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League. This game will take place at Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán in Sevilla. The visitors know that the home team is going through a bad time. Here is all the detailed information about this UEFA Champions League game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on Paramount+ (7-day free trial)

Sevilla couldn't do anything to avoid the Manchester City's goals rain during the first game, they lost that game 0-4 at home. After that humiliating loss they drew a game against Copenhagen 0-0 on the road.

Borussia Dortmund fared better during the first game of the group stage against Copenhagen, they won at home 3-0 and during the most recent game Borussia Dortmund lost against Manchester City 1-2 on the road.

Sevilla vs Borussia Dortmund: Kick-Off Time

Sevilla and Borussia Dortmund play for the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, October 5 at Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán in Sevilla.

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 5:00 AM October 6

Bangladesh: 1:00 AM October 6

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 4:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM

Cameroon: 8:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 7:00 PM

India: 12:30 AM October 6

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Iran: 10:30 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 2:00 PM

Kenya: 10:00 PM

Morocco: 8:00 PM

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 8:00 AM October 6

Norway: 9:00 PM

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Poland: 9:00 PM

Qatar: 10:00 PM

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 3:00 AM October 6

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

Tanzania: 10:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 3:00 PM

Tunisia: 8:00 PM

Uganda: 10:00 PM

United Arab Emirates: 11:00 PM

United Kingdom: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

Sevilla vs Borussia Dortmund: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: ESPN3 Argentina, Star+

Australia: Stan Sport

Bangladesh: SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 3 HD, Sony LIV

Belgium: Pickx+ Sports 2

Brazil: HBO Max

Cameroon:SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3

Canada: DAZN

Costa Rica: Star+

Croatia: Arena Sport 7 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, TV3 Sport

Ecuador: ESPN, Star+

Egypt: beIN Sports Premium 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English

France: beIN Sports 1, Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Germany:DAZN2, DAZN

Ghana: Supersport Grandstand ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1

India: Sony LIV, JioTV, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2

Indonesia: SCTV, Vidio

Iran: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Ireland: BT Sport App, BT Sport 8, LiveScore App, BTSport.com

Israel: 5Plus

Italy: Sky Sport Football, Sky Sport 253, Mediaset Infinity, SKY Go Italia, NOW TV

Jamaica: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App

Japan: WOWOW Prime

Kenya: DStv Now, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1

Malaysia: beIN Sports 3 Malaysia, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico:HBO Max, TNT Sports

Morocco: TOD, beIN Sports Premium 3, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

New Zealand: Spark Sport

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria

Norway: TV 2 Play

Poland: IPLA, Polsat Sport Premium 4

Portugal: Eleven Sports 6 Portugal

Qatar: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 3, beIN Sports English

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Senegal: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P

Singapore: StarHub TV+, beIN Sports 3, beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Supersport Grandstand, DStv App

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones 7

Sweden: C More Sweden

Switzerland: 3 Plus TV, Blue Sport

Tanzania: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA, DStv Now

Trinidad and Tobago: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co

Tunisia: beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 3

Uganda: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Supersport Grandstand ROA

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Kingdom: BTSport.com, BT Sport App, BT Sport 8, LiveScore App

United States: Paramount+ (7-day free trial), VIX+