Sevilla and Borussia Dortmund meet in the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League. This game will take place at Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán in Sevilla. The visitors know that the home team is going through a bad time. Here is all the detailed information about this UEFA Champions League game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on Paramount+ (7-day free trial)
Sevilla couldn't do anything to avoid the Manchester City's goals rain during the first game, they lost that game 0-4 at home. After that humiliating loss they drew a game against Copenhagen 0-0 on the road.
Borussia Dortmund fared better during the first game of the group stage against Copenhagen, they won at home 3-0 and during the most recent game Borussia Dortmund lost against Manchester City 1-2 on the road.
Sevilla vs Borussia Dortmund: Kick-Off Time
Sevilla and Borussia Dortmund play for the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, October 5 at Estadio Ramón Sánchez Pizjuán in Sevilla.
Argentina: 4:00 PM
Australia: 5:00 AM October 6
Bangladesh: 1:00 AM October 6
Belgium: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 4:00 PM
Canada: 3:00 PM
Cameroon: 8:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 7:00 PM
India: 12:30 AM October 6
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Iran: 10:30 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Jamaica: 2:00 PM
Kenya: 10:00 PM
Morocco: 8:00 PM
Mexico: 2:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
New Zealand: 8:00 AM October 6
Norway: 9:00 PM
Nigeria: 8:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Poland: 9:00 PM
Qatar: 10:00 PM
South Africa: 9:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
Singapore: 3:00 AM October 6
Serbia: 9:00 PM
Sweden: 9:00 PM
Switzerland: 9:00 PM
Tanzania: 10:00 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 3:00 PM
Tunisia: 8:00 PM
Uganda: 10:00 PM
United Arab Emirates: 11:00 PM
United Kingdom: 8:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM (ET)
Sevilla vs Borussia Dortmund: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: ESPN3 Argentina, Star+
Australia: Stan Sport
Bangladesh: SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 3 HD, Sony LIV
Belgium: Pickx+ Sports 2
Brazil: HBO Max
Cameroon:SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3
Canada: DAZN
Costa Rica: Star+
Croatia: Arena Sport 7 Croatia
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark, TV3 Sport
Ecuador: ESPN, Star+
Egypt: beIN Sports Premium 3, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English
France: beIN Sports 1, Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Germany:DAZN2, DAZN
Ghana: Supersport Grandstand ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1
India: Sony LIV, JioTV, SONY TEN 2 HD, SONY TEN 2
Indonesia: SCTV, Vidio
Iran: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Ireland: BT Sport App, BT Sport 8, LiveScore App, BTSport.com
Israel: 5Plus
Italy: Sky Sport Football, Sky Sport 253, Mediaset Infinity, SKY Go Italia, NOW TV
Jamaica: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App
Japan: WOWOW Prime
Kenya: DStv Now, Supersport Grandstand ROA, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1
Malaysia: beIN Sports 3 Malaysia, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico:HBO Max, TNT Sports
Morocco: TOD, beIN Sports Premium 3, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
New Zealand: Spark Sport
Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus Nigeria
Norway: TV 2 Play
Poland: IPLA, Polsat Sport Premium 4
Portugal: Eleven Sports 6 Portugal
Qatar: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 3, beIN Sports English
Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Senegal: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA
Serbia: Arena Sport 1P
Singapore: StarHub TV+, beIN Sports 3, beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: SuperSport Premier League, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Supersport Grandstand, DStv App
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones 7
Sweden: C More Sweden
Switzerland: 3 Plus TV, Blue Sport
Tanzania: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, Supersport Grandstand ROA, DStv Now
Trinidad and Tobago: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co
Tunisia: beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 3
Uganda: DStv Now, SuperSport Football Plus ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 1, Supersport Grandstand ROA
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United Kingdom: BTSport.com, BT Sport App, BT Sport 8, LiveScore App
United States: Paramount+ (7-day free trial), VIX+