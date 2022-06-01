Spain and Portugal will clash off on Thursday at Estadio Benito Villamarin on Matchday 1 of the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League A Group A2. Check out how to watch or live stream online the game in the US and Canada, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Spain vs Portugal: Predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream 2022-23 UEFA Nations League in the US and Canada

Spain and Portugal will clash at the Estadio Benito Villamarin in Seville on Matchday 1 of the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League on Thursday, June 2, 2022-23, at 2:45 PM (ET). Here, you will find everything there is to know about this League A Group A2 soccer match, such as predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream the game in the United States and Canada. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial) and DAZN if you are in Canada.

This will be their 39th overall meeting. No surprises here as it is Spain who are the favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on 19 occasions so far; Portugal's men's national soccer have grabbed a triumph just six times to this day, and the remaining 15 matches have ended in a draw.

Their last game was played on June 4, 2021, and it ended in a disappointing goalless 0-0 draw in an International Friendly. It promises to be a more exciting clash as they meet for the first time since then, this time in the new edition of the Nations League.

Spain vs Portugal: Match Information

Date: Thursday, June 2, 2022-23

Time: 2:45 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Benito Villamarin, Seville

Live Stream: FuboTV (free trial) in the US, DAZN in Canada

Spain vs Portugal: Time By State in the U.S.

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

Spain vs Portugal: Storylines

Luis Enrique's team finished second to France in last season's finals and will try to do the same this year, despite the fact that La Roja are a transitional team at the present, after reaching the Euro 2020 Semi-Finals. Meanwhile, despite their victory in the first Nations League in 2018-19, Portugal will use the continental kick-about to fine-tune for the World Cup in November.

These opponents have a long history of clashes as their first one dates back to December 18, 1921, when La Furia Roja got a 3-1 win in a friendly exhibition. Thanks to this exciting clash, we will see if either of the two clubs will go home with the three points on Matchday 1.

How To Watch Or Live Stream Free Spain and Portugal in the U.S.

The 2022-23 UEFA Nations League A Group A match between Spain and Portugal, to be played on Thursday at the Estadio Benito Villamarin in Seville, will be broadcast on fuboTV (free 7-day trial) in the United States. Other options are Foxsports.com, Fox Sports 1, FOX Sports App. In addition, DAZN will show the match live in Canada.

Spain vs Portugal: Predictions And Odds

The odds are heavily in favor of Spain. Caesars see them as the firm favorites to claim their first win in the new Nations League edition, and thus, they have given them +115 odds. The away side Portugal, meanwhile, have +250 odds to cause an upset this weekend on the first matchday, while a tie would result in a +225 payout.

Caesars Spain +115 Tie +225 Portugal +250

* Odds by Caesars