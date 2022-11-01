Sporting Lisbon take on Eintracht Frankfurt at Estádio José Alvalade in Lisboa for the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League. Read here to check how to watch this game on TV or live stream in your location.

Sporting Lisbon vs Eintracht Frankfurt: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League in your country

Sporting Lisbon and Eintracht Frankfurt meet in the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League. This game will take place at Estádio José Alvalade in Lisboa. The home team must win this game to advance to the next phase. Here is all the detailed information about this UEFA Champions League game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on Paramount+ (7-day free trial)

Sporting Lisbon are in a difficult situation with 7 points in the second spot of Group D, they have one point less than the group leader, Tottenham with 8 points, but Eintracht Frankfurt also have 7 points.

Eintracht Frankfurt are fighting for the same thing as the Portuguese, they want to win the last game of the Group Stage to advance to the knockout phase. The most recent game for the Germans was against Marseille, they won that game 2-1 at home.

Sporting Lisbon vs Eintracht Frankfurt: Kick-Off Time

Sporting Lisbon and Eintracht Frankfurt play for the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, November 1 at Estádio José Alvalade in Lisboa.

Argentina: 5:00 PM

Australia: 7:00 AM November 2

Bangladesh: 2:00 AM November 2

Belgium: 10:00 PM

Brazil: 5:00 PM

Cameroon: 9:00 PM

Canada: 4:00 PM

Costa Rica: 2:00 PM

Croatia: 10:00 PM

Denmark: 10:00 PM

Ecuador: 3:00 PM

Egypt: 10:00 PM

France: 10:00 PM

Germany: 10:00 PM

Ghana: 8:00 PM

India: 1:30 AM November 2

Indonesia: 4:00 AM November 2

Iran: 11:30 PM

Ireland: 9:00 PM

Israel: 11:00 PM

Italy: 10:00 PM

Jamaica: 3:00 PM

Japan: 5:00 AM November 2

Kenya: 11:00 PM

Malaysia: 4:00 AM November 2

Mexico: 3:00 PM

Morocco: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 10:00 PM

New Zealand: 9:00 AM November 2

Nigeria: 9:00 PM

Norway: 10:00 PM

Poland: 10:00 PM

Portugal: 9:00 PM

Qatar: 11:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 111:00 PM

Senegal: 8:00 PM

Serbia: 10:00 PM

Singapore: 4:00 AM November 2

South Africa: 10:00 PM

South Korea: 5:00 AM November 2

Spain: 10:00 PM

Sweden: 10:00 PM

Switzerland: 10:00 PM

Tanzania: 11:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 4:00 PM

Tunisia: 9:00 PM

Uganda: 11:00 PM

UAE: 12:00 AM November 2

UK: 9:00 PM

United States: 4:00 PM

Sporting Lisbon vs Eintracht Frankfurt: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: Stan Sport

Bangladesh: Sony LIV

Belgium: Pickx+ Sports 6

Brazil: HBO Max

Cameroon: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MáXimo 3

Canada: DAZN

Costa Rica: Star+, Fox Sports 3 Cono Norte

Croatia: Arena Sport 9 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark

Ecuador: Star+

Egypt: beIN Sports HD 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

France: Free, beIN Sports MAX 5, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Germany: DAZN, DAZN1

Ghana: SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv Football

India: Sony LIV, JioTV

Indonesia: Vidio

Iran: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2, TOD

Ireland: BT Sport 7, BT Sport App, BTSport.com, LiveScore App

Italy: Mediaset Infinity

Jamaica: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App

Kenya: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MáXimo 3

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: Fox Sports 3 Cono Norte, HBO Max

Morocco: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2

New Zealand: Spark Sport

Nigeria: SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport GOtv Football

Norway: TV 2 Play

Poland: Polsat Sport Premium 4

Portugal: Sport TV+, Sport TV Multiscreen, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Qatar: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports HD 2

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2

Senegal: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MáXimo 3

Serbia: Arena Sport 4 Serbia

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport Football, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv App

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones 5

Sweden: C More Sweden

Switzerland: Blue Sport

Tanzania: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MáXimo 3

Trinidad and Tobago: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App

Tunisia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 2, TOD

Uganda: SuperSport GOtv Football, SuperSport MáXimo 3

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports HD 2, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Kingdom: LiveScore App, BT Sport 7, BTSport.com, BT Sport App

United States: Paramount+ (7-day free trial), ViX+