Sporting Lisbon will visit Marseille for the Matchday 3 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group stage. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Marseille vs Sporting Lisbon: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League in your country

Marseille will host Sporting Lisbon in what will be a game for Matchday 3 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group stage. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through Paramount + (free trial), and DAZN if you are in Canada or Germany.

Sporting Lisbon gave the big surprise on Matchday 2 of this 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group stage by beating the favorites to win the group, Tottenham Hotspur, 2-0. It is clear that, if they maintain that performance, the Portuguese team will be able to aspire to go far and in this game they want to continue showing it.

They have a very good chance to do so since their rivals are, a priori, the weakest in the group. Marseille have lost their first two games and at the moment they are in a difficult situation, from which they can only come out with a victory against the group leaders. It won't be an easy game, but they have home court advantage.

Marseille vs Sporting Lisbon: Kick-Off Time

Marseille will play against Sporting Lisbon for the Matchday 3 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group phase this Tuesday, October 4 at the Stade Vélodrome in Marseille, France.

Argentina: 1:45 PM

Australia: 2:45 AM (October 5)

Bangladesh: 10:45 PM

Belgium: 6:45 PM

Brazil: 1:45 PM

Cameroon: 5:45 PM

Canada: 12:45 PM (EDT)

Costa Rica: 10:45 AM

Croatia: 6:45 PM

Denmark: 6:45 PM

Ecuador: 11:45 AM

Egypt: 6:45 PM

France: 6:45 PM

Germany: 6:45 PM

Ghana: 4:45 PM

India: 10:15 PM

Indonesia: 11:45 PM

Iran: 8:15 PM

Ireland: 5:45 PM

Israel: 7:45 PM

Italy: 6:45 PM

Jamaica: 11:45 AM

Japan: 1:45 AM (October 5)

Kenya: 7:45 PM

Malaysia: 12:45 AM (October 5)

Mexico: 11:45 AM

Morocco: 5:45 PM

Netherlands: 6:45 PM

New Zealand: 4:45 AM (October 5)

Nigeria: 5:45 PM

Norway: 6:45 PM

Poland: 6:45 PM

Portugal: 5:45 PM

Qatar: 7:45 PM

Saudi Arabia: 7:45 PM

Senegal: 4:45 PM

Serbia: 6:45 PM

Singapore: 12:45 AM (October 5)

South Africa: 6:45 PM

South Korea: 1:45 AM (October 5)

Spain: 6:45 PM

Sweden: 6:45 PM

Switzerland: 6:45 PM

Tanzania: 7:45 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 12:45 PM

Tunisia: 4:45 PM

Uganda: 7:45 PM

UAE: 6:45 PM

UK: 5:45 PM

United States: 12:45 PM (ET)

Marseille vs Sporting Lisbon: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+, Fox Sports Argentina

Australia: Stan Sport

Bangladesh: Sony LIV

Belgium: Pickx+ Sports 3

Brazil: Space Brazil, HBO Max

Cameroon: SuperSport MáXimo 3, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Canada: DAZN

Costa Rica: ESPN2, Star+

Croatia: Arena Sport 7 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark

Ecuador: Star+, ESPN2

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English 2, beIN Sports Premium 2

France: Canal+ Foot, RMC Sport live, RMC Sport 1

Germany: DAZN, DAZN2

Ghana: Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Premier League ROA

India: Sony LIV, JioTV

Indonesia: video

Iran: beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN Sports English 2, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Ireland: BTSport.com, BT Sport App, BT Sport 1, LiveScore App

Italy: Sky Sport 255, Sky Sport Football, Mediaset Infinity, NOW TV, SKY Go Italia

Jamaica: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co

Japan: WOW Live

Kenya: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: HBO Max, Cinemax

Morocco: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN Sports English 2

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal

New Zealand: SparkSport

Nigeria: Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria

Norway: TV 2 Play

Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Qatar: beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN Sports English 2, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Senegal: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, SuperSport MáXimo 3

Serbia: Arena Sport 2P

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv App, SuperSport Lalage

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League 3

Sweden: C More Sweden

Switzerland: RMC Sport 1, Blue Sport 11, Blue Sport

Tanzania: DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Trinidad and Tobago: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App

Tunisia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2, TOD, beIN Sports English 2

Uganda: DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Premier League ROA

United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN Sports English 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United Kingdom: BT Sport 1, BTSport.com, LiveScore App, BT Sport App

USA: Paramount+ (free trial), VIX+

