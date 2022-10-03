Marseille will host Sporting Lisbon in what will be a game for Matchday 3 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group stage. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. In the United States, you can enjoy this game through Paramount + (free trial), and DAZN if you are in Canada or Germany.
Sporting Lisbon gave the big surprise on Matchday 2 of this 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group stage by beating the favorites to win the group, Tottenham Hotspur, 2-0. It is clear that, if they maintain that performance, the Portuguese team will be able to aspire to go far and in this game they want to continue showing it.
They have a very good chance to do so since their rivals are, a priori, the weakest in the group. Marseille have lost their first two games and at the moment they are in a difficult situation, from which they can only come out with a victory against the group leaders. It won't be an easy game, but they have home court advantage.
Marseille vs Sporting Lisbon: Kick-Off Time
Marseille will play against Sporting Lisbon for the Matchday 3 of the 2022/2023 UEFA Champions League group phase this Tuesday, October 4 at the Stade Vélodrome in Marseille, France.
Argentina: 1:45 PM
Australia: 2:45 AM (October 5)
Bangladesh: 10:45 PM
Belgium: 6:45 PM
Brazil: 1:45 PM
Cameroon: 5:45 PM
Canada: 12:45 PM (EDT)
Costa Rica: 10:45 AM
Croatia: 6:45 PM
Denmark: 6:45 PM
Ecuador: 11:45 AM
Egypt: 6:45 PM
France: 6:45 PM
Germany: 6:45 PM
Ghana: 4:45 PM
India: 10:15 PM
Indonesia: 11:45 PM
Iran: 8:15 PM
Ireland: 5:45 PM
Israel: 7:45 PM
Italy: 6:45 PM
Jamaica: 11:45 AM
Japan: 1:45 AM (October 5)
Kenya: 7:45 PM
Malaysia: 12:45 AM (October 5)
Mexico: 11:45 AM
Morocco: 5:45 PM
Netherlands: 6:45 PM
New Zealand: 4:45 AM (October 5)
Nigeria: 5:45 PM
Norway: 6:45 PM
Poland: 6:45 PM
Portugal: 5:45 PM
Qatar: 7:45 PM
Saudi Arabia: 7:45 PM
Senegal: 4:45 PM
Serbia: 6:45 PM
Singapore: 12:45 AM (October 5)
South Africa: 6:45 PM
South Korea: 1:45 AM (October 5)
Spain: 6:45 PM
Sweden: 6:45 PM
Switzerland: 6:45 PM
Tanzania: 7:45 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 12:45 PM
Tunisia: 4:45 PM
Uganda: 7:45 PM
UAE: 6:45 PM
UK: 5:45 PM
United States: 12:45 PM (ET)
Marseille vs Sporting Lisbon: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+, Fox Sports Argentina
Australia: Stan Sport
Bangladesh: Sony LIV
Belgium: Pickx+ Sports 3
Brazil: Space Brazil, HBO Max
Cameroon: SuperSport MáXimo 3, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Canada: DAZN
Costa Rica: ESPN2, Star+
Croatia: Arena Sport 7 Croatia
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark
Ecuador: Star+, ESPN2
Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports English 2, beIN Sports Premium 2
France: Canal+ Foot, RMC Sport live, RMC Sport 1
Germany: DAZN, DAZN2
Ghana: Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Premier League ROA
India: Sony LIV, JioTV
Indonesia: video
Iran: beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN Sports English 2, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Ireland: BTSport.com, BT Sport App, BT Sport 1, LiveScore App
Italy: Sky Sport 255, Sky Sport Football, Mediaset Infinity, NOW TV, SKY Go Italia
Jamaica: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co
Japan: WOW Live
Kenya: SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3
Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Mexico: HBO Max, Cinemax
Morocco: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN Sports English 2
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal
New Zealand: SparkSport
Nigeria: Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria
Norway: TV 2 Play
Portugal: Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Qatar: beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN Sports English 2, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Senegal: DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, Canal+ Sport 4 Afrique, SuperSport MáXimo 3
Serbia: Arena Sport 2P
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: SuperSport MáXimo 3, DStv App, SuperSport Lalage
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Champions League 3
Sweden: C More Sweden
Switzerland: RMC Sport 1, Blue Sport 11, Blue Sport
Tanzania: DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Trinidad and Tobago: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App
Tunisia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2, TOD, beIN Sports English 2
Uganda: DStv Now, SuperSport MáXimo 3, SuperSport Premier League ROA
United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN Sports English 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United Kingdom: BT Sport 1, BTSport.com, LiveScore App, BT Sport App
USA: Paramount+ (free trial), VIX+