Sweden will face Algeria in what will be an international friendly game for the 2022 Qatar World Cup. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Sweden vs Algeria: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free this international friendly in your country

Sweden will receive Algeria at the Eleda Stadion in what will be an international warm-up friendly. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. If you are in Canada, you can enjoy all the action of this game through DAZN.

It will undoubtedly be an interesting game between two teams that, sadly for them, have not been able to reach the World Cup. Sweden lost the playoff final to Poland, while Algeria were unable to overcome Cameroon. With the increase in the number of teams for the 2026 World Cup, both are candidates to be participants again.

That is why they both want to start preparing from this moment to be able to reach the highest FIFA national team competition in 2026 in the best way. And in the case of Sweden, the qualifiers for the Eurocup 2024 will begin shortly, so it doesn't hurt to think about the team from now on.

Sweden vs Algeria: Kick-Off Time

Sweden will play against Algeria in a warm-up friendly this Saturday, November 19 at the Eleda Stadium in Malmö, Sweden.

Canada: 4:30 PM (EDT)

France: 8:30 PM

Germany: 8:30 PM

Israel: 9:30 PM

Japan: 4:30 AM (November 20)

Malaysia: 1:30 AM (November 20)

Norway: 8:30 PM

Sweden: 8:30 PM

South Korea: 4:30 AM (November 20)

Switzerland: 8:30 PM

United States: 2:30 PM (ET)

Sweden vs Algeria: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Canada: DAZN

France: Molotov, L’Equipe, L'Equipe Web, Free

Germany: DAZN, DAZN2

Israel: Sport 2

Japan: DAZN

South Korea: SPOTV ON 2

Malaysia: Astro Supersport, Astro Go

Norway: TV2 Sport Premium, TV 2 Play

Sweden: TV12 Sweden, C More Sweden, Discovery+

Switzerland: DAZN

USA: ESPN+

