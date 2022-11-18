Turkey will face Czech Republic in what will be an international friendly game for the 2022 Qatar World Cup. You can find out here how to watch this game on TV or live stream it free in your country.

Turkey vs Czech Republic: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free this international friendly in your country

Turkey and Czech Republic will face each other in what will be an international warm-up friendly. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. If you are in Canada, you can enjoy all the action of this game through DAZN.

It will be a game between two teams that will not participate in the next edition of the World Cup Qatar 2022. The Czech Republic was not far from obtaining second place in group E: just 1 point behind Wales, which left them in third place, so of course it was the Welsh who went through to the final playoff.

In the case of Turkey, they managed to get second place in a really difficult group, where they had to face strong teams such as the Netherlands and Norway, as well as a tough team from Montenegro. However, they could not playoff against Portugal and again outside. Both teams seek to prepare in the best way for future commitments.

Turkey vs Czech Republic: Kick-Off Time

Turkey will receive Czech Republic in a warm-up friendly this Saturday, November 19 at the Gaziantep Stadium in Gaziantep, Turkey.

To have fun and prepare for the World Cup, we invite you to try the simulator. Click here and make your predictions for this Qatar 2022.

Argentina: 2:00 PM

Australia: 3:00 AM (November 20)

Bangladesh: 11:00 PM

Belgium: 6:00 PM

Brazil: 2:00 PM

Cameroon: 8:00 PM

Canada: 12:00 PM (EDT)

Costa Rica: 11:00 AM

Croatia: 6:00 PM

Denmark: 6:00 PM

Ecuador: 12:00 PM

Egypt: 7:00 PM

France: 6:00 PM

Germany: 6:00 PM

Ghana: 5:00 PM

India: 10:30 PM

Indonesia: 12:00 AM (November 20)

Iran: 8:30 PM

Ireland: 5:00 PM

Israel: 7:00 PM

Italy: 6:00 PM

Jamaica: 12:00 PM

Japan: 2:00 AM (November 20)

Kenya: 8:00 PM

Malaysia: 1:00 AM (November 20)

Mexico: 11:00 AM

Morocco: 5:00 PM

Netherlands: 6:00 PM

New Zealand: 5:00 AM (November 20)

Nigeria: 6:00 PM

Norway: 6:00 PM

Poland: 6:00 PM

Portugal: 6:00 PM

Qatar: 8:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 8:00 PM

Senegal: 5:00 PM

Serbia: 6:00 PM

Singapore: 1:00 AM (November 20)

South Africa: 8:00 PM

South Korea: 2:00 AM (November 20)

Spain: 6:00 PM

Sweden: 6:00 PM

Switzerland: 6:00 PM

Tanzania: 8:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 1:00 PM

Tunisia: 5:00 PM

Uganda: 8:00 PM

UAE: 7:00 PM

UK: 5:00 PM

United States: 12:00 PM (ET)

Turkey vs Czech Republic: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD

Cameroon: DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo 3, SuperSport Maximo 1

Canada: DAZN

Czech Republic: CT Sport

Egypt: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Germany: DAZN, DAZN1

Ghana: SuperSport Maximo 3, SuperSport Maximo 1, DStv Now

India: JioTV, SONY TEN 2, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2 HD

Iran: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Israel: 5Plus

Japan: DAZN

Kenya: SuperSport Maximo 3, SuperSport Maximo 1, DStv Now

South Korea: SPOTV ON

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Netherlands: Ziggo Sports Football

Nigeria: SuperSport Maximo 3, SuperSport Maximo 1

Norway: TV 2 Play, TV2 Sport Premium

Portugal: Sports TV2, Sports TV Multiscreen

Qatar: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Senegal: SuperSport Maximo 1, SuperSport Maximo 3, DStv Now

South Africa: SuperSport Maximo 1, SuperSport Football, SuperSport Maximo 3, DStv App

Switzerland: DAZN, TRT Spor

Tanzania: DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo 3, SuperSport Maximo 1

Tunisia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

Turkey: TRT Sports

Uganda: DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo 1, SuperSport Maximo 3

United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

USA: ESPN+

