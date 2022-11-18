Turkey and Czech Republic will face each other in what will be an international warm-up friendly. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country. If you are in Canada, you can enjoy all the action of this game through DAZN.
It will be a game between two teams that will not participate in the next edition of the World Cup Qatar 2022. The Czech Republic was not far from obtaining second place in group E: just 1 point behind Wales, which left them in third place, so of course it was the Welsh who went through to the final playoff.
In the case of Turkey, they managed to get second place in a really difficult group, where they had to face strong teams such as the Netherlands and Norway, as well as a tough team from Montenegro. However, they could not playoff against Portugal and again outside. Both teams seek to prepare in the best way for future commitments.
Turkey vs Czech Republic: Kick-Off Time
Turkey will receive Czech Republic in a warm-up friendly this Saturday, November 19 at the Gaziantep Stadium in Gaziantep, Turkey.
Argentina: 2:00 PM
Australia: 3:00 AM (November 20)
Bangladesh: 11:00 PM
Belgium: 6:00 PM
Brazil: 2:00 PM
Cameroon: 8:00 PM
Canada: 12:00 PM (EDT)
Costa Rica: 11:00 AM
Croatia: 6:00 PM
Denmark: 6:00 PM
Ecuador: 12:00 PM
Egypt: 7:00 PM
France: 6:00 PM
Germany: 6:00 PM
Ghana: 5:00 PM
India: 10:30 PM
Indonesia: 12:00 AM (November 20)
Iran: 8:30 PM
Ireland: 5:00 PM
Israel: 7:00 PM
Italy: 6:00 PM
Jamaica: 12:00 PM
Japan: 2:00 AM (November 20)
Kenya: 8:00 PM
Malaysia: 1:00 AM (November 20)
Mexico: 11:00 AM
Morocco: 5:00 PM
Netherlands: 6:00 PM
New Zealand: 5:00 AM (November 20)
Nigeria: 6:00 PM
Norway: 6:00 PM
Poland: 6:00 PM
Portugal: 6:00 PM
Qatar: 8:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 8:00 PM
Senegal: 5:00 PM
Serbia: 6:00 PM
Singapore: 1:00 AM (November 20)
South Africa: 8:00 PM
South Korea: 2:00 AM (November 20)
Spain: 6:00 PM
Sweden: 6:00 PM
Switzerland: 6:00 PM
Tanzania: 8:00 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 1:00 PM
Tunisia: 5:00 PM
Uganda: 8:00 PM
UAE: 7:00 PM
UK: 5:00 PM
United States: 12:00 PM (ET)
Turkey vs Czech Republic: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Bangladesh: Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2, SONY TEN 2 HD
Cameroon: DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo 3, SuperSport Maximo 1
Canada: DAZN
Czech Republic: CT Sport
Egypt: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Germany: DAZN, DAZN1
Ghana: SuperSport Maximo 3, SuperSport Maximo 1, DStv Now
India: JioTV, SONY TEN 2, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 2 HD
Iran: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Israel: 5Plus
Japan: DAZN
Kenya: SuperSport Maximo 3, SuperSport Maximo 1, DStv Now
South Korea: SPOTV ON
Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Netherlands: Ziggo Sports Football
Nigeria: SuperSport Maximo 3, SuperSport Maximo 1
Norway: TV 2 Play, TV2 Sport Premium
Portugal: Sports TV2, Sports TV Multiscreen
Qatar: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Senegal: SuperSport Maximo 1, SuperSport Maximo 3, DStv Now
South Africa: SuperSport Maximo 1, SuperSport Football, SuperSport Maximo 3, DStv App
Switzerland: DAZN, TRT Spor
Tanzania: DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo 3, SuperSport Maximo 1
Tunisia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
Turkey: TRT Sports
Uganda: DStv Now, SuperSport Maximo 1, SuperSport Maximo 3
United Arab Emirates: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
USA: ESPN+