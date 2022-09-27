Sweden and Slovenia meet in the 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League. This game will take place at Friends Arena in Solna. The home team needs to win this game to avoid relegation. Here is all the detailed information about this UEFA Nations League game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial).
Sweden couldn't do anything to win more games in Group B4, the team was an underdog against Slovenia, Serbia and Norway. Only one win for them and four other games were losses.
Slovenia cannot be promoted to a better league, but they need to win this game to prevent Sweden from stealing their spot and thus avoid relegation.
Sweden vs Slovenia: Kick-Off Time
Sweden and Slovenia play for the 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League on Tuesday, September 27 at Friends Arena in Solna.
Sweden vs Slovenia: TV Channel and Live Streaming
