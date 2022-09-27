Sweden take on Slovenia at Friends Arena in Solna for the 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League. Read here to check how to watch this game on TV or live stream in your location.

Sweden vs Slovenia: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League in your country

Sweden and Slovenia meet in the 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League. This game will take place at Friends Arena in Solna. The home team needs to win this game to avoid relegation. Here is all the detailed information about this UEFA Nations League game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial).

Sweden couldn't do anything to win more games in Group B4, the team was an underdog against Slovenia, Serbia and Norway. Only one win for them and four other games were losses.

Slovenia cannot be promoted to a better league, but they need to win this game to prevent Sweden from stealing their spot and thus avoid relegation.

Sweden vs Slovenia: Kick-Off Time

Sweden and Slovenia play for the 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League on Tuesday, September 27 at Friends Arena in Solna.

Australia: 4:45 AM (September 28)

Botswana: 8:45 PM

Brazil: 3:45 PM

Burundi: 8:45 PM

Cameroon: 7:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM

Ethiopia: 9:45 PM

Estonia: 9:45 PM

Gambia: 6:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

Ghana: 6:45 PM

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Kenya: 9:45 PM

Latvia: 9:45 PM

Liberia: 6:45 PM

Liechtenstein: 8:45 PM

Malawi: 8:45 PM

Mauritius: 10:45 PM

San Marino: 1:45 PM

Namibia: 8:45 PM

Nigeria: 7:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

Rwanda: 8:45 PM

South Africa: 8:45 PM

Sudan: 8:45 PM

San Marino: 8:45 PM

Tanzania: 9:45 PM

Uganda: 9:45 PM

United Kingdom: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

Zambia: 8:45 PM

Zimbabwe: 8:45 PM

Sweden vs Slovenia: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Australia: Optus Sport

Bahamas: Csport.tv

Bangladesh: SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 3 HD

Barbados: Csport.tv

Benin: SuperSport Variety 2

Bolivia: Star+

Botswana: SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now

Brazil: NOW NET e Claro, ESPN4, Star+

Brunei: Astro Go

Burundi: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2

Cameroon: SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now

Canada: FuboTV, DAZN

Ethiopia: SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now

France: L'Equipe Web

Gambia: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2

Germany: DAZN

Ghana: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2

India: SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 3 HD

Jamaica: Csport.tv

Kenya: SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now

Lesotho: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2

Liberia: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2

Malawi: SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now

Malaysia: Astro Arena 2, Astro Go

Mexico: Blue To Go Video Everywhere, Sky HD

Namibia: SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now

Nigeria: SuperSport Variety 2

Pakistan: SONY TEN 3, SONY TEN 3 HD

Portugal: Match Player

Rwanda: SuperSport Variety 2

Sierra Leone: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2

South Africa: SuperSport Variety 3, DStv App

South Sudan: DStv Now

Sri Lanka: SONY TEN 3 HD, SONY TEN 3

Sweden: TV6 Sweden, Viaplay Sweden

Tanzania: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety 2

Trinidad and Tobago: Csport.tv

Uganda: SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now

United States: FuboTV (7-day free trial), ViX,

Zambia: SuperSport Variety 2

Zimbabwe: SuperSport Variety 2, DStv Now