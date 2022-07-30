Tigres UANL play Queretaro for the Matchweek 6 of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura in Mexico. Get all details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Tigres UANL are ready to play against Queretaro in Matchweek 6 of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura. This game will be held at Estadio Azteca on July 30, 2022 at 8:05 PM (ET). The home team is one of the big favorites this season and this game will be relatively easy for them. Here is all the related information about this Liga MX game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV.

Until now Tigres UANL are the third best team in the standings with a record of 4-0-1 overall and the last four weeks were perfect for Tigres winning everything. Their most recent win was against FC Juarez.

Queretaro know that the season is young but at this rate it is very unlikely that they will reach the playoffs. Queretaro’s record is the worst of the 2022 Apertura Tournament with 3 losses and two draws for a total of 2 points.

Tigres UANL vs Queretaro: Match Information

Date: Saturday, July 30, 2022.

Time: 8:05 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Universitario de Nuevo Leon, San Nicolás de los Garza, Mexico.

Tigres UANL vs Queretaro: Times by State in the US

ET: 8:05 PM

CT: 7:05 PM

MT: 6:05 PM

PT: 5:05 PM

Tigres UANL vs Queretaro: Storylines

Tigres UANL have a winning streak of four consecutive weeks, the most recent game was against FC Juarez but that game was not the most important of the last four weeks. Among the last four games that Tigres UANL won is a game against the defending champions, Atlas. That victory was perfect to test the defense of one of the favorites of the current season.

Queretaro are without a win so far, but the only two good results for them were a pair of draws against FC Juarez 1-1 on the road and another recent draw against Chivas 2-2 at home. Queretaro's offensive game is weak, they are scoring an average of 0.80 goals per game.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Tigres UANL vs Queretaro in the U.S.

If you are interested in this game of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura, you can watch it on your TV by tuning into channels that will broadcast it in the United States by FuboTV and other options to watch this game in the US are TUDN.com, TUDN App, TUDNxtra, Univision NOW, TUDN USA, Univision.

Tigres UANL vs Queretaro: Predictions And Odds

Tigres UANL are favorites at home to win this game at home with 1.50 odds that will pay $150 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, the visitors are eager to win but the home team will stop them easily. Queretaro are underdogs with 6.25 odds. The draw is offered at 4.10 odds and totals at 2.5 goals. The best pick for this Liga MX game is: Tigres UANL 1.50

BetMGM Tigres UANL 1.50 Draw / Totals 4.10 / 2.5 Queretaro 6.25

