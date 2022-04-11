Universidad Catolica take on Sporting Cristal at Estadio San Carlos de Apoquindo in Santiago de Chile for the 2022 Copa Libertadores Group Stage. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Universidad Catolica and Sporting Cristal meet in a game of the 2022 Copa Libertadores Group Stage. This game will take place at Estadio San Carlos de Apoquindo in Santiago de Chile. The home team are eager to win a game in the tournament. Here is all the detailed information about this Copa Libertadores game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV with a 7-day free trial

Universidad Catolica are willing to do anything to win this game after they lost their debut in the 2022 Copa Libertadores Group Stage against Talleres 0-1 on the road. This will be the first of two consecutive home games for Universidad Catolica.

Sporting Cristal also lost their first game in the tournament against the big favorites of the group, Flamengo 0-2 at home. It was a tough loss to face but there are still many games to play and this will be the first game on the road for Sporting Cristal.

Universidad Catolica vs Sporting Cristal: Date

Universidad Catolica and Sporting Cristal play for the 2022 Copa Libertadores Group Stage on Tuesday, April 12 at Estadio San Carlos de Apoquindo in Santiago de Chile. Two teams hungry for a win after failing in their tournament debut, the home team having a slightly better defensive game than the visitors.

Universidad Catolica vs Sporting Cristal: Time by state in the US

ET: 6:15 PM

CT: 5:15 PM

MT: 4:15 PM

PT: 3:15 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Universidad Catolica vs Sporting Cristal at the 2022 Copa Libertadores Group Stage

This game for the 2022 Copa Libertadores Group Stage, Universidad Catolica and Sporting Cristal at the Estadio San Carlos de Apoquindo in Santiago de Chile on Tuesday, April 12, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV and other options to watch this game in the US are beIN SPORTS CONNECT

