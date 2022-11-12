The USWNT and Germany will clash again on Sunday at the Red Bull Arena in the 2022 International Friendly. Find out here the kick-off time, and how to watch it or live stream free in different parts of the world.

The United States and Germany will meet again, this time at the Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey in an International Friendly 2022 on Sunday, November 13, 2022. Here you will find when and how to watch this unique women's International soccer match or live stream free in the US. If you want to watch it live in the United States, tune in to fuboTV (free trial).

This will be their 15th overall meeting. There are no surprises here as the United States women’s national soccer team are the obvious favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on eight occasions so far. Germany have won three times so far, and the three remaining matches have ended in a draw.

Their last duel took place on November 11, 2022, when the DFB-Frauen triumphed against the Stars and Stripes 2-1 in an International Friendly. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they clash for the second time this year, again in an exhibition match.

USWNT vs Germany: Kick-off Time

Argentina: 7:00 PM

Australia: 8:00 AM (Next day)

Bangladesh: 3:00 AM (Next day)

Belgium: 11:00 PM

Brazil: 7:00 PM

Cameroon: 10:00 PM

Canada: 5:00 PM (ET)

Costa Rica: 7:00 PM

Croatia: 11:00 PM

Denmark: 11:00 PM

Ecuador: 3:00 PM

Egypt: 11:00 PM

France: 11:00 PM

Germany: 11:00 PM

Ghana: 9:00 PM

India: 2:45 AM (Next Day)

Indonesia: 4:00 AM (Next day)

Iran: 12:45 AM

Ireland: 10:00 PM

Israel: 12:00 PM

Italy: 11:00 PM

Jamaica: 4:00 PM

Japan: 6:00 AM (Next day)

Kenya: 12:00 PM

Malaysia: 5:00 AM (Next day)

Mexico: 4:00 PM

Morocco: 10:00 PM

Netherlands: 11:00 PM

New Zealand: 10:00 AM (Next day)

Nigeria: 10:00 PM

Norway: 11:00 PM

Poland: 11:00 PM

Portugal: 10:00 PM

Qatar: 12:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 12:00 PM

Senegal: 9:00 PM

Serbia: 11:00 PM

Singapore: 5:00 AM (Next day)

South Africa: 11:00 PM

South Korea: 6:00 AM (Next day)

Spain: 11:00 PM

Sweden: 11:00 PM

Switzerland: 11:00 PM

Tanzania: 12:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 5:00 PM

Tunisia: 10:00 PM

Uganda: 12:00 PM

UAE: 1:00 AM (Next day)

UK: 10:00 PM

United States: 5:00 PM (ET)

USWNT vs Germany: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: Kayo Sports, WatchESPN Australia, ESPN2

Bolivia: Star+

Brazil: Star+

Chile: Star+

Colombia: Star+

Costa Rica: Star+

Dominican Republic: Star+

Ecuador: Star+

El Salvador: Star+

Germany: sportschau.de

Guatemala: Star+

Honduras: Star+

Mexico: ESPN2 Mexico, Star+

New Zealand: ESPN2

Nicaragua: Star+

Panama: Star+

Paraguay: Star+

Peru: Star+

United States: fuboTV (free trial), ESPN

Uruguay: Star+

Venezuela: Star+1