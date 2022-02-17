Valencia and Barcelona will clash off at Estadio De Mestalla in the 25th round of the 2021-22 La Liga season. Find out here when the game will be played and how to watch it in the US.

Valencia vs Barcelona: Date, Time and TV Channel in the US for Matchday 25 of La Liga 2021-22

Barcelona will visit Valencia at the Nuevo Estadio Los Carmenes in Valencia on the Matchday 20 of the 2021-22 La Liga season. Here you will find out when and how to watch this exciting Spanish league soccer match in the US.

This will be their 174th La Liga meeting. There are no surprises here as Barcelona are the obvious favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on 85 occasions so far; Valencia have grabbed a triumph 43 times to this day, and a great number of even 45 matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on October 17, 2021, when the Blaugrana won 3-1 at home a the Camp Nou in Barcelona. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2021/2022 La Liga season.

Valencia vs Barcelona: Date

The 2021-22 La Liga Round 25 game between Valencia and Barcelona will be played on Sunday, February 20, 2022, at Estadio De Mestalla in Valencia.

Valencia vs Barcelona: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:15 AM

CT: 9:15 AM

MT: 8:15 AM

PT: 7:15 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch Valencia vs Barcelona in La Liga 2021-22

The game to be played between Valencia and Barcelona on the 25th round of the 2021-22 La Liga season, will be broadcast on ESPN+ in the United States.