The PSG superstar opened the score against Chile with an absolute rocket from outside the box early in the first half. Check out here the video of Angel Di Maria's goal for Argentina in the World Cup Qualifier game.

Just like he did against Uruguay a few months back, Angel Di Maria scored a wonderful goal to give Argentina the momentarily lead in a World Cup Qualifier game. Early in the first half, the PSG star's effort found the net to put his side in front before Ben Brereton Diaz equalized.

Even though they come from a fantastic 2021, which included a long-awaited Copa America triumph and a qualification for Qatar 2022, La Albiceleste arrived at this game with multiple problems.

Besides Lionel Messi's absence, manager Lionel Scaloni couldn't travel to Chile and the team has suffered a number of issues since they traveled to Calama - including many hours at the airport and lack of water at the hotel. However, Di Maria made sure of getting his revenge by scoring a fantastic goal, although Brereton later tied the game.

Watch: Di Maria scores brilliant goal for Argentina vs. Chile

The visitors showed its aggressiveness as soon as the game kicked off. Prior to the game, Emiliano Martinez and Nicolas Otamendi complained for the treatment the Argentinian squad received since it arrived at Chile.

Argentina stepped into the field seeking for the opening goal and it didn't take long for them to find it. It wasn't a collective play, though, as Angel Di Maria should take all the credit for this fantastic play. Check out Fideo's goal.