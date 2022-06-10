Wales and Belgium will face each other on Saturday at Cardiff City Stadium on Matchday 3 of the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League A Group A4. Check out how to watch or live stream online this game in the US and Canada, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Wales and Belgium will face off at the Cardiff City Stadium in Vienna on Matchday 3 of the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at 2:45 PM (ET). Here, you will find everything there is to know about this League A Group A4 soccer match, such as predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream the game in the United States and Canada. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV, and DAZN if you are in Canada.

This will be their 16th overall meeting. No surprises here as Belgium are the slight favorites in head-to-head clashes, having triumphed on six previous occasions. Wales have five triumphs to this day, with four matches ending in a tie.

Their most recent game was played on November 16, 2021, and it ended in a 1-1 draw in a 2022 World Cup Qualifiers match at Cardiff City Stadium in Cardiff. It promises to be a more exciting clash as they meet for the first time since then, this time in the new edition of the Nations League.

Wales vs Belgium: Match Information

Date: Saturday, June 11, 2022

Time: 2:45 PM (ET)

Location: Cardiff City Stadium, Cardiff

Live Stream: FuboTV in the US, DAZN in Canada

Wales vs Belgium: Time By State in the U.S.

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

Wales vs Belgium: Storylines

Wales lost against Poland and Netherlands 2-1 in their opening two matches of the new 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League edition. Meanwhile, on the opening matchday of the new Nations League season, Belgium lost against Netherlands 4-1 and won against Poland 6-1.

The Welsh currently sit on the bottom of the League A Group A4 table with zero points in two games so far. On the other hand, Belgium players are placed below them, in second place in League A Group A1, with three points won after two matches.

These opponents have a long history of duels as their first one dates back to May 22, 1949, when the Belgian squad earned a 3-1 win in an International Friendly. Thanks to this exciting clash, we will see if either of the two clubs will go home with the three points on Matchday 3.

How To Watch Or Live Stream Free Wales vs Belgium in the U.S. and Canada

The 2022-23 UEFA Nations League A Group A4 Matchday 3 between Wales and Belgium, to be played on Saturday at the Cardiff City Stadium in Vienna, will be broadcast on fuboTV in the United States. Another option is ViX. Foxsports.com. In addition, DAZN will show the match live in Canada.

How to watch Wales vs Belgium anywhere

If you want to watch this 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League game between Wales and Belgium but it is not broadcasted in your country, an alternative is to use the Atlas VPN.

Wales vs Belgium: Predictions And Odds

The odds are heavily in favor of Belgium. FanDuel see them as the absolute favorites to claim another win in the new Nations League edition, and thus, they have given them -125 odds. The home side Wales, meanwhile, have +310 odds to cause an upset this weekend on the third matchday, while a tie would result in a +250 payout.

FanDuel Wales +310 Tie +250 Belgium -125

