Wales and Belgium clash at Cardiff City Stadium on Matchday 3 of the Group D League A of the 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League. Here you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the United States and Canada.

Wales fulfilled their major objective of qualifying for the Qatar 2022 World Cup. The team that has Gareth Bale as star player defeated Ukraine 1-0 in the playoff and got the ticket to the most important soccer tournament in the world. In their EUFA Nations League debut, they played with a substitute team and lost 2-1 to Poland.

On the other hand, has one of the strongest squads in the world, with top-level players, and is ranked second in the FIFA ranking, behind Brazil. Roberto Martinez's national team made headlines when they played Poland in the same kit worn by the women's team. It was a way to show support for the women who are about to start playing in the UEFA Women´s Championship.

Wales vs Belgium: Date

Wales and Belgium will face each other at Cardiff City Stadium on Saturday, June 11, for Matchday 3 of the Group D League A of the 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League.

Wales vs Belgium: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 PM

TV channels in the US and Canada to watch Wales vs Belgium

The game to be played between Wales and Belgium on Matchday 3 of the Group D League A of the 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV. Other options: ViX. Also, if you are in Canada, you can follow de match by tunning DAZN or FuboTV.

How to watch Wales vs Belgium anywhere

