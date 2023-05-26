Watch Dominican Republic U-20 vs Costa Rica U-20 online free in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming for CONCACAF Under-20 Women's Championship

Dominican Republic U-20 and the Costa Rica U-20 will clash at the Estadio Panamericano in San Cristobal on Matchday 2 of the 2023 CONCACAF U20 Women’s Championship Group Stage. of the 2023 CONCACAF U20 Women’s Championship Group Stage. Here you will find out when and how to watch or live stream free this U20 Group B women’s soccer match in the US.

This will be their second overall meeting. No surprises here as the Costa Rica women’s national U20 soccer team are the favorites in head-to-head clashes, having won their only duel. The Dominican Republic U-20 are yet to celebrate a triumph to this day, and no matches have ended in a draw.

Their lone duel took place on November 12, 2019, and it ended in a comfortable 3-0 win for the Costa Rican players. It promises to be a more exciting clash as they meet for the first time since then, this time in the CONCACAF U-20 Women’s 2023 edition.

When will Dominican Republic U-20 vs Costa Rica U-20 be played?

The 2023 CONCACAF U20 Women’s Championship Group B Matchday 2 between Dominican Republic U-20 and Costa Rica U-20 will be played on Saturday, May 27, 2023, at Estadio Panamericano, San Cristobal.

Dominican Republic U-20 vs Costa Rica U-20: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch Dominican Republic U-20 vs Costa Rica U-20

The match to be played between the Dominican Republic U-20 and Costa Rica U-20 in the CONCACAF U20 Women’s Championship Group Stage will be broadcast on Fubo (7-day free trial) in the United States. Other options are Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, Fox Sports 1, ViX.