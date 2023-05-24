Melgar and Atletico Nacional meet in the 2023 Copa Libertadores. This game will take place at Estadio de la Universidad Nacional San Agustín in Arequipa. The home team must avoid another defeat or they will be in a difficult situation. Here is all the detailed information about this 2023 Copa Libertadores game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

Melgar have no victories in the group stage, they have a draw against Olimpia, the other two games were defeats against Atletico Nacional 1-3 and against Patronato 1-4.

Atletico Nacional tied a recent game against Olimpia 2-2, that puts them with 7 points in the first spot of the standings but Olimpia is in the second spot with 5 points.

When will Melgar vs Atletico Nacional be played?

Melgar and Atletico Nacional play for the 2023 Copa Libertadores on Wednesday, May 24 at Estadio de la Universidad Nacional San Agustín in Arequipa. The home team has already lost one game against the visitors and it is very likely that this will happen again.

Melgar vs Atletico Nacional: Time by state in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

How to watch Melgar vs Atletico Nacional in the US

This game for the 2023 Copa Libertadores, Melgar and Atletico Nacional at the Estadio de la Universidad Nacional San Agustín in Arequipa on Wednesday, May 24, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US are beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS CONNECT.