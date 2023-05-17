Tigres UANL and Monterrey meet in the 2023 Liga MX Clausura Tournament. This game will take place at Estadio Universitario de Nuevo León in San Nicolas de los Garza. Both teams are considered favorites but the home team has the advantage. Here is all the detailed information about this Liga MX game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location.

[Watch Tigres UANL vs Monterrey online free in the US on Fubo]

Tigres UANL must take advantage of the first game at home to play on the road with a good scoreboard in their favor, they eliminated Toluca during the quarterfinals.

Monterrey were the best team in the 2023 Clausura Tournament standings, during the quarterfinals they showed no mercy against Santos Laguna and won that round by 2-0 aggregate.

When will Tigres UANL vs Monterrey be played?

Tigres UANL and Monterrey play for the 2023 Liga MX Clausura Tournament on Wednesday, May 17 at Estadio Universitario de Nuevo León in San Nicolas de los Garza. This game will be heavy, all predictions point to less than 3 goals.

Tigres UANL vs Monterrey: Time by state in the US

ET: 11:00 PM

CT: 10:00 PM

MT: 9:00 PM

PT: 8:00 PM

How to watch Tigres UANL vs Monterrey in the US

This game for the 2023 Liga MX Clausura Tournament, Tigres UANL and Monterrey at the Estadio Universitario de Nuevo León in San Nicolas de los Garza on Wednesday, May 17, will be broadcast in the US by Fubo (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US are TUDN.com, FOX Sports App, TUDN App, Foxsports.com, TUDN USA, Univision, Univision NOW.