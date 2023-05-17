What happens if Manchester City lose to Real Madrid in 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League semifinals?

Manchester City know perfectly well what Real Madrid are capable of, they have already played against the Spanish team in previous seasons of the UEFA Champions League.

During the first leg game, hosted in Spain, Manchester City had to put up with Real Madrid attack attempts from the first minute, it was hard for them.

But things at home could be favorable for Manchester City, they have a good record playing home Premier League games, that is likely to be a big advantage for the English team.

What happens if Manchester City lose the second leg game against Real Madrid?

They would be eliminated if they lose against Real Madrid, it would not be the first time that Real Madrid eliminated Manchester City since during the 2021-2022 UEFA Champions League they lost in extra time against Real Madrid.

Manchester City have never won a UEFA Champions League before, they played during the 2020-2021 season against Chelsea in what was their first final in the club’s history and lost 0-1.

In case the home team, Manchester City, win the second leg against Real Madrid they will have to play the big final against Inter Milan who recently eliminated AC Milan.