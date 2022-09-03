The addition of Antony has significantly strengthened Erik ten Hag's Manchester United roster. Discover when the Brazilian winger will make his first appearance for his new club.

A transfer for the 22-year-old Brazilian sensation Antony was confirmed by Manchester United on Deadline Day after they struck a deal with the Eredivisie club. Ajax have already collected €95 million of the agreed-upon €100 million fee.

On Thursday, it was reported that the winger would be joining United, and the new player couldn't hide his excitement. He is going to work with his old coach again, and he already knows three of their players - former Ajax defender Lisandro Martinez, as well as compatriots Casemiro and Fred.

The young forward, who was purchased for a hefty price from Erik Ten Hag's old team, Ajax, was the summer's star acquisition for the Red Devils. After much back-and-forth between the two teams, the move was finalized just before the deadline.

When will Antony debut for Manchester United?

On Sunday, September 4, he will be able to make his club debut when they host Arsenal. The pressure to start him against Mikel Arteta and the Gunners in the weekend's most important Premier League encounter has not swayed Ten Hag. United supporters can be certain that they will see their new star at some point in the game even if he does not start.

Before the game against Arsenal, the Dutchman was asked what his intentions were for Antony, and he said he was considering all of his alternatives. During the pre-match news conference, when asked whether Antony will play this Sunday, the Dutchman answered, "I hope so."

Whether or if Antony plays in that massive event at the Old Trafford will, of course, depend on how well he recovers from his recent injury. In addition, it will be up to the club's management to evaluate his performance in the next Carrington workouts.

If the right winger doesn't get into the lineup against Arsenal, his next chance to make his Manchester United debut will come as early as the following week. On Thursday, Saturday 15, the English outfit welcome Real Sociedad in the UEFA Europa League Group Stage opener.