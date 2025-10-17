Where to watch Chaves vs Benfica live for in the USA: 2025/2026 Taca de Portugal

Chaves will square off against Benfica in a third round showdown of the 2025/2026 Taca de Portugal. Fans in the USA can find all the essential details here, including kickoff times, TV channels, and streaming options to watch the game live.

Benfica returns to Liga Portugal action looking to tighten the title race after a frustrating 0-0 draw with Porto before the international break left them four points off the top. As Aguias are eager to regain momentum as they open against a confident Chaves side from the second division.

Chaves, sitting fourth in Liga Pro and riding solid form, may not be the favorites, but they’ll aim to use that momentum to challenge Benfica and make their mark early in the competition.

When will the Chaves vs Benfica match be played?

Chaves take on Benfica in a 2025/2026 Taca de Portugal third round match this Friday, October 17, with kickoff scheduled for 2:30 PM (ET).

Fredrik Aursnes of Benfica – Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Chaves vs Benfica: Time by State in the USA

ET: 2:30 PM

CT: 1:30 PM

MT: 12:30 PM

PT: 11:30 AM

How to watch Chaves vs Benfica in the USA

Catch this 2025-26 Taca de Portugal clash between Chaves and Benfica in the USA on Fubo. Additional viewing options include beIN SPORTS Connect, beIN SPORTS XTRA Español, Fanatiz, Tubi and ViX.