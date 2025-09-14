Trending topics:
Premier League

Where to watch Manchester City vs Manchester United live in the USA: 2025/2026 Premier League

Manchester City receive Manchester United in a Matchday 4 showdown of the 2025/2026 Premier League season. Here’s all the key information you need, including kickoff times and how to watch via TV and streaming.

By Leonardo Herrera

Bryan Mbeumo of Manchester United celebrates scoring his team's second goal with teammate Bruno Fernandes
© Matt McNulty/Getty ImagesBryan Mbeumo of Manchester United celebrates scoring his team's second goal with teammate Bruno Fernandes

Manchester City and Manchester United will face each other in a Matchday 4 clash of the 2025/2026 Premier League season. As anticipation builds, be sure to find here the match date, kickoff time, and available streaming options in the USA to watch the game live.

[Watch Manchester City vs Manchester United online in the US on Peacock]

One of the Premier League’s marquee rivalries takes center stage this weekend with another chapter of the Manchester Derby, and both clubs enter with plenty to prove. Manchester City have stumbled out of the gate with just three points through three matches, a sluggish start for a side expected to contend for the title.

Manchester United haven’t fared much better, collecting only four points while also suffering an embarrassing Carabao Cup elimination against Grimsby Town. With both giants desperate to flip the script, this clash offers a prime chance to reset momentum and reclaim early-season confidence.

When will the Manchester City vs Manchester United match be played?

Manchester City take on Manchester United this Sunday, September 14, for the 2025/2026 Premier League Matchday 3. Kickoff is set for 11:30 AM (ET).

Erling Haland of Manchester City – Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Erling Haland of Manchester City – Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Manchester City vs Manchester United: Time by State in the USA

ET: 11:30 AM
CT: 10:30 AM
MT: 9:30 AM
PT: 8:30 AM

How to watch Manchester City vs Manchester United in the USA

Catch all the action of the 2025/2026 Premier League clash between Manchester City and Manchester United in the USA on Peacock

