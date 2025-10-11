Where to watch Spain vs Georgia live in the USA: UEFA World Cup Qualifiers

Spain will square off against Georgia in a Matchday 3 clash of the UEFA World Cup Qualifiers. U.S. fans won’t want to miss this high-stakes encounter, and whether you’re tuning in on TV or streaming online, we’ve compiled all the essential information to get you ready for kickoff.

Spain have lived up to expectations as the clear powerhouse in Group E of the UEFA Qualifiers, opening their campaign with two commanding wins that have already set them on course for another World Cup run.

Next up is Georgia, a side entering as underdogs but fully aware of the stakes—pulling off a strong result against the group leaders could dramatically boost their qualification hopes, and they’re ready to fight for it.

When will the Spain vs Georgia match be played?

Spain take on Georgia this Saturday, October 11, for Matchday 3 of the UEFA World Cup Qualifiers. The match is set to kick off at 2:45 PM (ET).

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia of Georgia – Levan Verdzeuli/Getty Images

Spain vs Georgia: Time by State in the USA

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

How to watch Spain vs Georgia in the USA

The UEFA World Cup Qualifiers matchup between Spain and Georgia will be available for viewers in the USA via Fubo. Other options: FS2, DirecTV Stream, ViX.