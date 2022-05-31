Mexico are making their preparation for Qatar 2022 with international friendly matches against Uruguay and Ecuador, before competing in the Concacaf Nations League. Here, check out why Rogelio Funes Mori won’t be playing with the team.

The Mexican national team is preparing for the Concacaf Nations League and, of course, the upcoming World Cup in Qatar. El Tri will play two international friendlies against Uruguay and Ecuador, before playing in the group stage of the association competition against Suriname and Jamaica.

Tata Martino’s side has a eight-match run without knowing defeat. They booked their ticket for Qatar 2022, their 17th World Cup tournament, in the final game of the Qualifying, after defeating El Salvador 2-0 at the El Azteca Stadium.

Sharing Group B with Argentina, Saudi Arabia and Poland in Qatar, Mexico will have to prepare well to not lose the chance to get into the Round of 16. That’s why Martino has called the best players he has available and some fans wonder why Rogelio Funes Mori wasn’t part of the roster.

The reason why Rogelio Funes Mori won’t be playing for Mexico

It seems like the time Funes Mori was out during the Clausura 2022, first due to an injury on his right knee and then to surgery, made Tata Martino decide not to call him for the summer games.

The Monterrey forward was absent from the pitch after the duel against Club America on Matchday 9, which took place on March 5 and in which he made a goal in the 2-1 victory. He missed the last 10 games of Los Rayados

Funes Mori participated in seven games of the regular season, started six games and scored three goals in Clausura 2022. However, as he is already recovered, he will have to try to find his best version outside official games with the national team.