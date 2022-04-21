Manchester United hired Erik Ten Hag as the new first-team coach. The Dutchman will have a budget of almost 300 million euros to rebuild the team. Find out here which players could leave the club and which ones could arrive.

Manchester United are experiencing one of the most difficult times in its history. Since Alex Ferguson stepped down as the club's manager in 2013, seven managers have gone through and Manchester United only won five titles. Furthermore, the team's last title was the 2016-2017 Community Shield.

In December 2021, Manchester United confirmed German Ralf Rangnick as the new interim manager for the remainder of the season, and after that, he would remain at the club as sporting director for two more years. So far, the German has managed 24 games, 10 won, 8 tied and 6 lost.

April 21, 2022, United made it official that Erik Ten Hag will be the first-team coach from next season and will have a three-season contract. Erik Ten Hag is currently in charge of Ajax, which is at the top of the Eredivisie standings with 72 points from 29 games played, and is one step away from winning its third championship in four full seasons under Erik's management.

The coach who will be in charge of Manchester United's reconstruction said: "It is a great honor to be appointed manager of Manchester United and I am hugely excited by the challenge ahead”. And according to the Mirror, The Dutchman has reportedly been given a £200 million budget to rebuild the squad, also more than 10 players, including Paul Pogba, are potentially leaving Manchester United.

Players that could leave Manchester United at the end of the season

Paul Pogba

Paul Pogba joined the club in the 2016-17 season. He has rejected renewal offers and there are rumors about the interest of teams like PSG or Juventus. In addition, Sky Sports assured that Real Madrid also wants to sign him and that the footballer would not mind staying in England, although not wearing the Red Devils’ jersey.

Nemanja Matic

“After much thought, I have decided that this season will be my last with Manchester United. I have already informed the directors, the manager, and the players of my decision”. The 33-year-old could leave to play for Roma.

Jesse Lingard

According to journalist Fabrizio Romano, the player who emerged from the club's youth academy has already decided that he will not renew his contract and will leave in June. In the last transfer window, he was a step away from joining Newcastle, but Manchester United's directors refused to let him leave due to Mason Greenwood's suspension and Anthony Martial's departure. Tottenham, West Ham, and Newcastle are interested in him.

Edinson Cavani

Sky Sports reported that Manchester United has no plans to renew Edinson Cavani's contract, which expires on June 30. On the other side, Fabrizio Romero assured: “Edinson Cavani’s plan for June has not changed and it’s gonna be confirmed soon. He’s set to leave Manchester United as a free agent, looking for a new experience”. The Uruguayan could continue his soccer career in La Liga.

Juan Mata

Juan Mata has been at the club since 2014. However, this season he has only played two games and that is why both, the club and the player, decided not to renew his contract.

Lee grant would be another player to go free. In addition, Manchester United will be looking to sell Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Eric Bailly, Phil Jones, Alex Telles, Anthony Martial, and Marcus Rashford.

What does Erik Ten Hag plan to do with £200 million?

Manchester United board to give Erik Ten Hag a £200 million (240 million euros) budget to renew squad. “I think we have to try to improve the team in all areas, incorporating players that really help the team. The club may bring in a couple of players. I have already recommended a few to the board”, Ralf Rangnick said.

In defense Noussair Mazraoui could follow Ten Hag from Ajax to Old Trafford. Also, soon-to-be free agent Antonio Rudiger could be signed up, and Centre-Back Presnel Kimpembe, who has a contract with PSG until 2024 and according to Transfermarkt has a market a value of 40,000,000 euros.

In midfield, West Ham’s Declan Rice (Є75,000,000) is a key target, as is Wolves' Ruben Neves (Є40,000,000). Furthermore, Donny van de Beek, someone the coach is familiar with, may be reinstated. Ten Hag knows how to get the best out of his former Ajax player and could be handed a real chance to shine.

Another player who could join Manchester United is RB Leipzig's Christopher Nkunku. The French has a market value of 65,000,000 euros. Ten Hag wants the team's strikers to be Harry Kane. The Englishman has a contract with Tottenham until 2024 and has a market value of 100,000,000 euros.