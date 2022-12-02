Boise State play against Fresno State for a the 2022 Mountain West Conference Football Championship title in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Boise State and Fresno State meet in the 2022 Mountain West Conference Football Championship. This game will be held at Albertsons Stadium in Boise on December 3, 2022 at 4:00 PM (ET). People expect a lot from the Broncos after a perfect season against conference rivals. Here is all the related information about this College Football game including the preview, predictions, odds, TV channel and live stream available in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial).

The Broncos won every game against MWC teams, but out of conference they lost three games. The Bronco's schedule was relatively easy throughout the year, but they did lose three games against BYU, UTEP, and Oregon State (all unranked teams).

The Bulldogs lost three games after the first week of the 2022 season, but they never gave up, despite those losses the Bulldogs rallied and won seven straight weeks, most recently defeating Wymoing 30-0 in November.

Boise State vs Fresno State: Kick-Off Time

Boise State and Fresno State play for the 2022 Mountain West Conference Football Championship title on Saturday, December 3 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.

Australia: 8:00 AM (AEDT) December 4

Canada: 4:00 PM (EST)

China: 5:00 AM (GMT) December 4

Germany: 10:00 PM (CET)

Ireland: 9:00 PM (GMT)

Mexico: 3:00 PM (CST)

US: 4:00 PM (ET)

UK: 9:00 PM (GMT)

Boise State vs Fresno State: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The College Football season is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Conference Championship matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is FOX. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

Boise State vs Fresno State: Predictions And Odds

Boise State Broncos are favorites with -3 spread and 1.62 moneyline that will pay $162 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they have a strong offense line. Fresno State Bulldogs are underdogs with +3 ATS and 2.35 moneyline. The totals are offered at 54 points. The best pick for this College Football game is: Boise State Broncos -3.

BetMGM Boise State -3 / 1.62 Totals 54 Fresno State +3 / 2.35

