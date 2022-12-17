Boise State play against North Texas for the 2022 Frisco Bowlin the US. Exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Boise State vs North Texas: Predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream free 2022 Frisco Bowlin your country

Boise State and North Texas meet in the 2022 New Mexico Bowl. This game will be held at Toyota Stadium in Frisco on December 17, 2022 at 9:15 PM (ET). This game is aimed to be tight from the first quarter. Here is all the related information about this College Football game including the preview, predictions, odds, TV channel and live stream available in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial).

The Broncos suffered a painful loss against the Fresno State Bulldogs in what was the Mountain West Championship game, they lost that game 28-16. At the end of the regular season the Broncos had a record of 9-4 overall and 8-0 within the conference.

The Mean Green also lost their conference title (C-USA) against UTSA 48-27, it was a difficult defeat to take in but at least the Mean Greens' season was good with 7-6 overall and 6-2 against conference rivals.

Boise State vs North Texas: Kick-Off Time

Boise State and North Texas play for the 2022 Frisco Bowlon Saturday, December 17 at Toyota Stadium in Frisco.

Australia: 12:15 PM (AEDT) December 18

Canada: 9:15 PM (EST)

China: 10:15 AM (GMT) December 18

Germany: 4:15 AM (CET) December 18

Ireland: 2:15 AM (GMT) December 18

Mexico: 8:15 PM (CST)

US: 9:15 PM (ET)

UK: 2:15 AM (GMT) December 18

Boise State vs North Texas: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The College Football season is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Frisco Bowl matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is ESPN. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

If you want to know all the channels, packages and plans offered by FuboTV, you can click here

Boise State vs North Texas: Predictions And Odds

Boise State Broncos are favorites with -10.5 spread and 1.25 moneyline that will pay $125 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, both teams want one big win after losing a title. North Texas Mean Green are underdogs with +10.5 ATS and 4.10 moneyline. The totals are offered at 59.5 points. The best pick for this College Bowl game is: Broncos -10.5.

If you are in New York, Las Vegas, Arizona, New Jersey or any other state where legalize sports betting is permitted, BetMGM offers new customers a risk-free bet, up to $1000! Click right here! Try your luck and win big!

BetMGM Boise State -10.5 / 1.25 Totals 59.5 North Texas +10.5 / 4.10

* Odds via BetMGM