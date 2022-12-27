East Carolina play against Coastal Carolina today for the 2022 Birmingham Bowl in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch or live stream free the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

East Carolina vs Coastal Carolina: Predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream free 2022 Birmingham Bowl in your country today

East Carolina and Coastal Carolina meet in the 2022 Birmingham Bowl. This game will be held at Protective Stadium in Birmingham today, December 27, 2022 at 6:45 PM (ET). The Chanticleers had a fantastic season but they were weak during the conference championship game. Here is all the related information about this College Football game including the preview, predictions, odds, TV channel and live stream available in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial).

The Pirates were not efficient against American Athletic Conference teams, they had a 4-4 record against conference rivals, while their record was better outside the conference at 7-5.

The Chanticleers lost a single game between September and November, after that show of offensive power they reached the conference championship game but lost to Troy 45-26 (Sun Belt).

East Carolina vs Coastal Carolina: Kick-Off Time

East Carolina and Coastal Carolina play for the 2022 Birmingham Bowl on Tuesday, December 27 at Protective Stadium in Birmingham.

Australia: 10:45 AM (AEDT) December 28

Canada: 6:45 PM (EST)

China: 7:45 AM (AEDT) December 28

Germany: 12:45 AM (CET) December 28

Ireland: 11:45 PM (GMT)

Mexico: 5:45 PM (CST)

US: 6:45 PM (ET)

UK: 11:45 PM (GMT)

East Carolina vs Coastal Carolina: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The College Football season is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Birmingham Bowl matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is ESPN. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

East Carolina vs Coastal Carolina: Predictions And Odds

East Carolina are favorites at home with -7 spread and 1.36 moneyline that will pay $136 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM. Coastal Carolina are underdogs with +7 ATS and 3.20 moneyline. The totals are offered at 65 points. The best pick for this COLLEGE BOWL is: East Carolina -7.

BetMGM East Carolina -7 / 1.36 Totals 65 Coastal Carolina +7 / 3.20

* Odds via BetMGM