Georgia play against Ohio State for the 2022 Peach Bowl in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Georgia vs Ohio State: Predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream free 2022 Peach Bowl in the US

Georgia and Ohio State meet in the 2022 Peach Bowl. This game will be held at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on December 31, 2022 at 8:00 PM (ET). The Bulldogs want to play to defend their title, they are big favorites. Here is all the related information about this College Football game including the preview, predictions, odds, TV channel and live stream available in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial).

The Bulldogs had a perfect regular season winning every game to show that their offensive line is just as deadly as it was last season. The Bulldogs won the SEC Championship against LSU.

The Buckeyes are in the semifinals despite the fact that they lost the last game of the regular season against the Michigan Wolverines 23-45 at home. Their record at the end of the 2022 regular season was 11-1 overall.

Georgia vs Ohio State: Kick-Off Time

Georgia and Ohio State play for the 2022 Peach Bowl on Saturday, December 31 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Georgia vs Ohio State: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The College Football season is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Peach Bowl matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is ESPN. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

Georgia vs Ohio State: Predictions And Odds

Georgia Bulldogs are favorites with -6 spread and 1.40 moneyline that will pay $140 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they have a strong offensive line. Ohio State Buckeyes are underdogs with +6 ATS and 3.00 moneyline. The totals are offered at 62.5 points. The best pick for this CFP SEMIFINAL game is: Bulldogs -6.

BetMGM Georgia -6 / 1.40 Totals 62.5 Ohio State +6 / 3.00

* Odds via BetMGM