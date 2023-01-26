Novak Djokovic will play against Tommy Paul in the semifinals of the 2023 Australian Open. Check out how to watch or live stream free this game in the US, match information, storylines, predictions, and odds.

Novak Djokovic vs Tommy Paul: Predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free 2023 Australian Open in the US

The semifinals of the Australian Open will have a candidate as Novak Djokovic and a surprise in Tommy Paul. Read along to know more about the players, match information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch this clash. If you live in the US, you can stream the game live on FuboTV (free trial).

Djokovic got to this round without problems despite not participating last year. He had a physical issue coming into the championship, but that ended up not being relevant so far. In his five wins he only lost one set in his second match against Enzo Couacaud. The quarterfinals had him at his best beating Andrei Rublev 6-1; 6-2; 6-4.

Paul is instead one of the surprises being a semifinalist. He had a bit of luck in the Australian Open since the men’s draw began to open before he played tougher opponents, although he was able to use it on his favor. In his most recent game, he defeated another player from the United States in a 7-6 (6); 6-3; 5-7; 6-4 victory over Ben Shelton.

Novak Djokovic vs Tommy Paul: Match Information

Date: Friday, January 27, 2023

Time: 3:30 AM (ET)

Location: Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne, Australia

Novak Djokovic vs Tommy Paul: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:30 AM

CT: 2:30 AM

MT: 1:30 AM

PT: 12:30 AM

Novak Djokovic vs Tommy Paul: Storylines and Head-to-Head

The gap separating Djokovic and the rest of the participants in Australia is wild. Even more since Rafael Nadal was eliminated early, his accomplishments are a lot for the other players. One of the storylines of the game is the opportunity to break a record of consecutive wins in the championship currently tied with Andre Agassi.

He has 26 victories in a row at the Australian Open, so one more would leave him at the top of the list. It’s going to be a very tough challenge for the American against the Serbian because he spent almost two hours more on the court. Another decisive factor can be they haven’t played against each other yet.

How to watch Novak Djokovic vs Tommy Paul in the US

Novak Djokovic will take on Tommy Paul in the semifinals of the 2023 Australian Open this Friday, January 27. The game will be available in the US on ESPN.

Novak Djokovic vs Tommy Paul: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers in the US have this one as an unbalanced game with Novak Djokovic as the player more likely to win. According to BetMGM, the favorite here is Novak Djokovic at -2000 and a victory by Tommy Paul is at +950.

