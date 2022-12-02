Ohio play against Toledo for a the 2022 Mid-American Conference Football Championship title in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Ohio and Toledo meet in the 2022 Mid-American Conference Football Championship. This game will be held at Ford Field in Detroit on December 3, 2022 at 12:00 PM (ET). The Bobcats were the only MAC team with more than five wins against conference rivals. Here is all the related information about this College Football game including the preview, predictions, odds, TV channel and live stream available in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial).

The Bobcats didn't waste any games within the conference, they won seven games and lost just one against Kent State for a conference record of 7-1 and 9-3 overall.

The Rockets were weak for most of the season, but seven wins was enough to get them all the way to the MAC Championship game. The Rockets lost five games in 2022, and before the big game they lost two straight against Bowling Green 35-42 and Western Michigan 14-20.

Ohio vs Toledo: Kick-Off Time

Ohio and Toledo play for the 2022 Mid-American Conference Football Championship title on Saturday, December 3 at Ford Field in Detroit.

Australia: 4:00 AM (AEDT) December 4

Canada: 12:00 PM (EST)

China: 1:00 AM (GMT) December 4

Germany: 6:00 PM (CET)

Ireland: 5:00 PM (GMT)

Mexico: 11:00 AM (CST)

US: 12:00 PM (ET)

UK: 5:00 PM (GMT)

Ohio vs Toledo: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The College Football season is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Conference Championship matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is ESPN. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

Ohio vs Toledo: Predictions And Odds

Ohio Bobcats are underdogs with +3 ATS and 2.30 moneyline that will pay $230 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they have a strong conference record. Toledo Rockets are favorites with -3 spread and 1.64 moneyline. The totals are offered at 54.5 points. The best pick for this College Football Game is: Rockets -3.

BetMGM Ohio +3 / 2.30 Totals 54.5 Toledo -3 / 1.64

* Odds via BetMGM