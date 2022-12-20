San Jose State play against Eastern Michigan today for the 2022 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl in the US. Exclusive details about how to watch or live stream free the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

San Jose State vs Eastern Michigan: Predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream free 2022 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl in your country today

San Jose State and Eastern Michigan meet in the 2022 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl. This game will be held at Albertsons Stadium in Boise today, December 20, 2022 at 3:30 PM (ET). Both teams had good seasons but without winning titles. Here is all the related information about this College Football game including the preview, predictions, odds, TV channel and live stream available in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial).

The Spartans had a winning record in the Mountain West at 5-3 but that wasn't enough for them to win the West Division.

The Eagles won every November game against Akron 34-28, Kent State 31-24 and Central Michigan 38-19. At the end of the regular season the Eagles shared the West Division championship with the Toledo Rockets.

San Jose State vs Eastern Michigan: Kick-Off Time

San Jose State and Eastern Michigan play for the 2022 Famous Idaho Potato Bowl on Tuesday, December 20 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise.

Australia: 7:30 AM (AEDT) December 21

Canada: 3:30 PM (EST)

China: 4:30 AM (GMT) December 21

Germany: 9:30 PM (CET)

Ireland: 8:30 PM (GMT)

Mexico: 2:30 PM (CST)

US: 3:30 PM (ET)

UK: 8:30 PM (GMT)

San Jose State vs Eastern Michigan: TV Channel and Live Streaming

The College Football season is available on Television, Radio and Live Streaming on the Internet, this Famous Idaho Potato Bowl matchup and other games will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is ESPN. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

San Jose State vs Eastern Michigan: Predictions And Odds

San Jose State Spartans are favorites at -3.5 spread and 1.57 moneyline that will pay $157 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they are ready to win this game. Eastern Michigan Eagles are underdogs at +3.5 ATS and 2.45 moneyline. The totals are offered at 52.5 points. The best pick for this College Bowl is: Over 52.5.

BetMGM San Jose State -3.5 / 1.57 Totals 52.5 Eastern Michigan +3.5 / 2.45

