Carlos Alcaraz will come against Borna Coric at the La Caja Magica in the 2023 ATP Madrid Open Semi-Finals. Find out here when this game will be played and how to watch it or live stream free in the US.

Watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Borna Coric online free in the US: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Carlos Alcaraz and Borna Coric will face off in the Semi-Finals of the Men’s Mutua Madrid Open 2023. Here you will find out when and how to watch or live stream free this ATP Masters 1000 tennis match in the US.

[Watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Borna Coric online free in the US on Fubo]

This will be their first overall meeting. Carlos Alcaraz of Spain and Borna Coric of Croatia have never clashed before neither at the Madrid Open nor at any of the ATP Masters tournaments.

The game will be played at the La Caja Magica in Madrid. It promises to be an exciting clash as they clash for the first time ever to decide one of the Mutua Madrid Open finalists.

When will Carlos Alcaraz vs Borna Coric be played?

The 2023 Men's Mutua Madrid Open Semi-Finals game between Carlos Alcaraz and Borna Coric will be played on Friday, May 5, 2023, at La Caja Magica in Madrid.

Carlos Alcaraz vs Borna Coric: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 AM

CT: 9:00 AM

MT: 8:00 AM

PT: 7:00 AM

How to watch Carlos Alcaraz vs Borna Coric

The match to be played between Carlos Alcaraz and Borna Coric in the Semi-Finals of the 2023 Madrid Open, will be broadcast on Fubo (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States. Other options include Tennis Channel, ATP Tennis TV.