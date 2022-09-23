Arizona State and Utah will clash off at Sun Devil Stadium in the Week 4 of the 2022 NCAA College Football season. Find out here when this game will be played and how to watch or live stream it in the US.

Arizona State will come against Utah at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona on Week 4 of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. Here you will find out when and how to watch or live stream this College Football match in the US. You can watch it on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States.

In their first three fixtures, Arizona State have emerged victorious in one of them. The University of Tempe side currently sit in fifth place on the Pacific-12 South conference table with a win percentage of 0.333.

Meanwhile, Utah are also in a good form, winning twice in the previous three matches. They are placed in third place in the Pacific-12 South conference, with a win percentage of 0.667. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the new 2022 NCAA College Football season.

Arizona State vs Utah: Date

The 2022 NCAA College Football Week 4 game between Arizona State and Utah will be played on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe, Arizona.

Arizona State vs Utah: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:30 PM

CT: 9:30 PM

MT: 8:30 PM

PT: 7:30 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Arizona State vs Utah in NCAA College Football 2022

The match to be played between Arizona State and Utah in the Week 4 of the NCAA College Football 2022 season, will be broadcast on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States. Other options include ESPN.