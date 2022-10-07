Arizona State and Washington will clash off at Sun Devil Stadium in the Week 6 of the 2022 NCAA College Football season. Find out here when this game will be played and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

Arizona State vs Washington: Date, Time and TV Channel in the US to watch or live stream free Week 6 of NCAA College Football 2022

Arizona State will face Washington at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe on Week 6 of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. Here you will find out when and how to watch or live stream free this College Football match in the US. You can watch it on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States.

In their first five fixtures, Arizona State have emerged victorious only once. Thus, they currently sit in fifth place of the Pacific-12 South conference table with a win percentage of 0.200.

Meanwhile, Washington have been in much better form, winning four times in the previous five matches. They are placed in first place in the Pacific-12 North conference, with a win percentage of 0.800. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the new 2022 NCAA College Football season.

Arizona State vs Washington: Date

The 2022 NCAA College Football Week 6 game between Arizona State and Washington will be played on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe.

Arizona State vs Washington: Time by State in the US

ET: 4:00 PM

CT: 3:00 PM

MT: 2:00 PM

PT: 1:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Arizona State vs Washington in NCAA College Football 2022

The match to be played between Arizona State and Washington in the Week 6 of the NCAA College Football 2022 season, will be broadcast on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States. Other options include ESPN.