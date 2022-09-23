BYU and Wyoming will clash off at LaVell Edwards Stadium in the Week 4 of the 2022 NCAA College Football season. Find out here when this game will be played and how to watch or live stream it in the US.

BYU vs Wyoming: Date, Time and TV Channel in the US to watch or live stream Week 4 of NCAA College Football 2022

BYU will come against Wyoming at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah on Week 4 of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. Here you will find out when and how to watch or live stream this College Football match in the US. You can watch it on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States.

In their first three fixtures, BYU have emerged victorious twice. The Brigham Young Cougars currently sit on top of the Independents conference table with a win percentage of 0.667.

Meanwhile, Wyoming have also been in a great form, winning three times in the previous four matches. They are placed in the first place in the Mountain West conference, with a win percentage of 0.750. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the new 2022 NCAA College Football season.

BYU vs Wyoming: Date

The 2022 NCAA College Football Week 4 game between BYU and Wyoming will be played on Saturday, September 24, 2022, at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Tempe, Arizona.

BYU vs Wyoming: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:15 PM

CT: 9:15 PM

MT: 8:15 PM

PT: 7:15 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch BYU vs Wyoming in NCAA College Football 2022

The match to be played between BYU and Wyoming in the Week 4 of the NCAA College Football 2022 season, will be broadcast on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States. Other options include ESPN.