Casper Ruud will face Taylor Fritz at the Pala Alpitour in Torino, Italy. Either the American or the Norwegian will qualify for the semifinals stage of the 2022 ATP Finals with a win in this game. Here you will find out all the detailed information about this tennis matchup including how to watch or live stream free the game, the match information, storylines, predictions, and odds. If you are in the US, watch this match live on fuboTV (Free Trial).

After a big win over the Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime, the 2022 US Open Runners-up and one of the biggest surprises in this year's tour, Casper Ruud will try to stay undefeated in the Torino tournament. Despite he hasn't faced an American tennis player yet, Ruud has to prove why he climbed to the top 5 of the ATP Tour's ranking.

On the other side, Taylor Fritz couldn't have started better in Torino. The American won over Rafael Nadal, which made it the second time this year. Fritz will come even more motivated to continue his streak against the Norwegian. However, he already made the upset of the tournament as an alternate.

Casper Ruud vs Taylor Fritz: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, November 15, 2022

Time: 3:00 PM (ET) (Estimated)

Location: Pala Alpitour in Torino, Italy

Live Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Casper Ruud vs Taylor Fritz: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM (Estimated)

CT: 2:00 PM (Estimated)

MT: 1:00 PM (Estimated)

PT: 12:00 PM (Estimated)

Casper Ruud vs Taylor Fritz: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Casper Ruud and Taylor Fritz will play against each other for the first time ever at the Pala Alpitour in Torino, Italy. Despite these two stars have played the main tournaments of this year's tour, they haven't met before this matchup in the Masters tournament.

However, this matchup could be a must-watch for Tuesday's lineup in Torino. Simply because these two young stars will try to clinch a second win in a row to qualify for the 2022 ATP Finals Semifinals stage, as well as a prize money by staying undefeated.

How to watch or live stream free Casper Ruud vs Taylor Fritz in the US

The 2022 ATP Finals group-stage game between Casper Ruud and Taylor Fritz is set to be played on Tuesday, November 15, 2022 at the Pala Alpitour in Torino, Italy. It will be broadcast on fuboTV (Free Trial), as well as Tennis Channel in the US.

Casper Ruud vs Taylor Fritz: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers in the US have made their predictions for this 2022 ATP Finals group-stage matchup. According to BetMGM, Taylor Fritz has -139 odds to win this tennis matchup, while Casper Ruud has +110 odds to win this game.