Clemson vs NC State: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch the 2022 NCAA College Football Week 5

Clemson and NC State meet in a Week 5 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. This game will take place at Memorial Stadium in South Carolina. The home team does not want to waste an opportunity to win.

The Tigers are unstoppable with four perfect weeks, they won against Georgia Tech, Furman and Louisiana Tech. The Tigers fourth victory was against conference rival Wake Forest 51-45 (2OT).

The Wolfpack also have a perfect record and they want to fight to dominate the Atlantic Division within the ACC. So far NC State are winless against a conference rival, this will be the first game against a rival ACC for them.

Clemson and NC State play for a Week 5 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season today, October 1 at Memorial Stadium in South Carolina. The Tigers could win this game at home, but the Wolfpack can't wait to play their first conference game.

Clemson vs NC State: Time by state in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

This game for the Week 5 of 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season, Clemson and NC State at the Memorial Stadium in South Carolina on Saturday, October 1, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV (7-day free trial) an other options to watch this game in the US is ABC