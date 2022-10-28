Colorado take on Arizona State at Folsom Field in Boulder for a Week 9 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Colorado and Arizona State meet in a Week 9 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. This game will take place at Folsom Field in Boulder. The home team is down but hoping to do something good during the last few weeks of the season. Here is all the detailed information about this College Football game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial)

The Buffaloes have just one win after seven weeks in the current 2022 season, the only win of the season for them came against California 20-13 (OT) at home.

The Sun Devils are going through a similar situation with a negative record of two wins and five losses. The most recent game for the Sun Devils was a 14-15 loss to Stanford on the road.

Colorado vs Arizona State: Date

Colorado and Arizona State play for a Week 9 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season on Saturday, October 29 at Folsom Field in Boulder. The home team is hungry for a win and the visitors are just as weak.

Colorado vs Arizona State: Time by state in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Colorado vs Arizona State at the 2022 NCAA College Football Week 9

This game for the Week 9 of 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season, Colorado and Arizona State at the Folsom Field in Boulder on Saturday, October 29, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is ESPNU