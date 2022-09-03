The Dutch Grand Prix will be the 15th race of the 2022 Formula 1 season. Find out everything you want to know about this race, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

The Formula 1 will have this weekend the 15th race of the 2022 season, the Dutch Grand Prix. Here you can check out everything you need to know about this race, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US. You can watch it live in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

The competition for the drivers' championship, after the very good results obtained by Red Bull last week in Belgium, seems to be over. Although the popular phrase says that something is not over until it is over, it is hard to believe that another driver could displace Verstappen who is very comfortable in the first place (see the standings here).

In any case, the constructors' championship could still be an achievable goal for Ferrari, despite the difference of 118 points there is. It will certainly be interesting to see if they can deduct points in this weekend with a lot of motorsport, since in addition to F1 we will have the Cook Out Southern 500 of the Nascar, and the Grand Prix of Portland of the IndyCar Series.

Dutch Grand Prix: Race Information

Date: Sunday, September 4, 2022

Time: 9:00 AM (ET)

Location: Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands

Dutch Grand Prix: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:00 AM

CT: 8:00 AM

MT: 7:00 AM

PT: 6:00 AM

Dutch Grand Prix: Storylines

After the Belgian Grand Prix and the great victory of Max Verstappen, who started from 14th position, they left the difference between the Dutchman and Leclerc at 98 points, which is mathematically possible to reverse, but from the performance of the drivers and their cars it seems very complicated.

As if that were not enough, the leader of the drivers' championship will start on pole. However, behind him will be Leclerc and Carlos Sainz. Thinking about the constructors' championship, a goal still plausible for Ferrari despite the 118-point difference, Sergio Perez will start in fifth place, so the two Ferraris could add more than the Red Bulls if they maintain their positions.

How to Watch Dutch Grand Prix the US and the UK

The 15th race of this 2022 Formula 1 season will take place this Sunday, September 4, 2022 at the Circuit Zandvoort, Zandvoort, Netherlands will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial), and another option is ESPN. In the UK, you can watch it on: Channel 4, Sky Sports F1.

Dutch Grand Prix: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite. These are the odds according to BetMGM: Max Verstappen is the favorite with 1.44 odds. He is followed by Charles Leclerc, with 4.50 odds. Lewis Hamilton (7.00), Carlos Sainz (15.00), George Russell (26.00) and Sergio Perez (34.00) complete the first 6 places.

BetMGM Max Verstappen 1.44 Charles Leclerc 4.50 Lewis Hamilton 7.00 Carlos Sainz 15.00 Gerge Russell 26.00 Sergio Perez 34.00

