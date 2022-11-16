Felix Auger-Aliassime and Taylor Fritz will face-off for the second place in the Green Group of the 2022 ATP Finals. Check out here how to watch or live stream free this matchup in the US, the match information, storylines, predictions, and odds.

Felix Auger-Aliassime and Taylor Fritz will play against each other at the Pala Alpitour in Torino, Italy. The American and the Canadian will fight for the second ticket in the Green Group for the 2022 ATP Finals Semifinals stage. Here you will find out all the detailed information about this tennis matchup including how to watch or live stream free the game, the match information, storylines, predictions, and odds. If you are in the US, watch this match live on fuboTV (Free Trial).

Felix Auger-Aliassime recovered from the first match's loss after a win over Rafael Nadal. Not only he won, but he gained his confidence back. Which he knows is very important for each game. Especially when it comes to a win-or-go-home type of game.

On the other side, Taylor Fritz got a booster win over the Spaniard as well. But coudn't avoid to lose against the big star of this tournament in the Green Group, Casper Ruud. However, the American has still a last chance to prove himself agains the Canadian.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Taylor Fritz: Match Information

Date: Thursday, November 17, 2022

Time: 3:00 PM (ET) (Estimated)

Location: Pala Alpitour in Torino, Italy

Live Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Taylor Fritz: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM (Estimated)

CT: 2:00 PM (Estimated)

MT: 1:00 PM (Estimated)

PT: 12:00 PM (Estimated)

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Taylor Fritz: Storylines and Head-to-Head

Felix Auger-Aliassime and Taylor Fritz doesn't have much history between them. Despite they are close to each other in terms of distance, these two players have played against each other for the first time this year. It was very early in the season for the ATP Cup, a national-team competition that will be replaced by the Davis Cup.

However, this matchup its a must-watch because these two players will fight for the second place of the Green Group, hoping to win and qualify for the semifinals stage. In which the game will be against the Serbian Novak Djokovic.

How to watch or live stream free Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Taylor Fritz in the US

The 2022 ATP Finals group-stage game between Felix Auger-Aliassime and Taylor Fritz is set to be played on Thursday, November 17, 2022 at the Pala Alpitour in Torino, Italy. It will be broadcast on fuboTV (Free Trial), as well as Tennis Channel in the US. If you want to know all the channels, packages and plans offered by FuboTV, you can click here.

Felix Auger-Aliassime vs Taylor Fritz: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers in the US have made their predictions for this 2022 ATP Finals group-stage matchup. According to BetMGM, Felix Auger-Aliassime has -157 odds to win this tennis matchup, while Taylor Fritz has +135 odds to win this game. Use your instincts and wager on a good chance to win big with ATP Finals at BetMGM! New customers start with a risk-free bet, up to $1000. Simply sign up!