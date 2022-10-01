Florida State take on Wake Forest at Doak S. Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee for a Week 5 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Florida State and Wake Forest meet in a Week 5 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. This game will take place at Doak S. Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee. The home team is ready to play against a top 25 team. Here is all the detailed information about this College Football game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial)

The Seminoles have a positive record at 4-0 overall, they are No. 23 in the nation and the Seminoles are one of four Atlantic Coast Conference teams without a loss. They are fighting the Atlantic Division against Clemson.

The Demon Deacons lost a recent conference game against the Clemson Tigers 45-51 (2OT) in what was their first loss of the season. Before that loss they won three games counting VMI, Vanderbilt and Liberty.

Florida State and Wake Forest play for a Week 5 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season on Saturday, October 1 at Doak S. Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee. The Seminoles have a perfect record and playing at home things could go better, but the Demon Deacons want to win against a rival conference.

Florida State vs Wake Forest: Time by state in the US

ET: 3:30 PM

CT: 2:30 PM

MT: 1:30 PM

PT: 12:30 PM

This game for the Week 5 of 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season, Florida State and Wake Forest at the Doak S. Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee on Saturday, October 1, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV (7-day free trial) an other options to watch this game in the US is P12N