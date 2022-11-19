Kentucky take on Georgia at Kroger Field in Lexington for a Week 12 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Kentucky and Georgia meet in a Week 12 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. This game will take place at Kroger Field in Lexington. The home team wants to win most of the games in the last month of the season.. Here is all the detailed information about this College Football game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial).

The Wildcats lost in a recent game against Vanderbilt 21-24 at home, that was the fourth loss against a rival conference for them, so far their record within the SEC is 3-4.

The Bulldogs have a place among the best teams of the 2022 season, they have 10 perfect wins overall and 7 wins against SEC rivals. They are going to play the SEC Championship against LSU.

Kentucky vs Georgia: Date

Kentucky and Georgia play for a Week 12 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season on Saturday, November 19 at Kroger Field in Lexington. The visitors are very close to winning another CFP, but they still have to win a couple of games to get to that stage.

Kentucky vs Georgia: Time by state in the US

ET: 3:30 PM

CT: 2:30 PM

MT: 1:30 PM

PT: 12:30 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Kentucky vs Georgia at the 2022 NCAA College Football Week 12

This game for the Week 12 of 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season, Kentucky and Georgia at the Kroger Field in Lexington on Saturday, November 19, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is CBS.

