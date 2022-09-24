Kentucky take on NIU at Kroger Field in Lexington for a Week 4 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Kentucky and NIU meet in a Week 4 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. This game will take place at Kroger Field in Lexington. The home team wants to be the best team in the nation. Here is all the detailed information about this College Football game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial) .

The Wildcats want the number one spot on the AP Poll, but so far they are in the 8th spot after winning three straight weeks against Miami (OH), Florida Gators and Youngtown State.

The Huskies know this game against a big favorite will be tough especially after losing the last two weeks of the season against Tulsa and Vanderbilt. The only win for the Huskies was in Week 1 against Eastern Illinois 34-27.

Kentucky vs NIU: Date

Kentucky and NIU play for a Week 4 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football seasontoday, September 24 at Kroger Field in Lexington. This game could be considered easy for the Wildcats, but the visitors are hungry for a win.

Kentucky vs NIU: Time by state in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Kentucky vs NIU at the 2022 NCAA College Football Week 4

This game for the Week 4 of 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season, Kentucky and NIU at the Kroger Field in Lexington on Saturday, September 24, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other tv options to watch this game is the US is ESPN2