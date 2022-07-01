Lorenzo Sonego will come against Rafael Nadal on Saturday at the Wimbledon Tennis Garden in The Championships 2022 Third round. Check out how to watch the game, the match preview, H2H, information, predictions, and odds.

Lorenzo Sonego and Rafael Nadalwill face off at the Centre Court in the Men’s Third Round of the Wimbledon 2022 on Saturday, July 2, 2022. Here, check out The Championships tennis match preview, information, storylines, predictions, odds, H2H and how to watch the game in the US. In the United States, you can watch the match on fuboTV.

This will only be their first overall meeting. Lorenzo Sonego of Italy and Rafael Nadal of Spain have never clashed before neither at Wimbledon nor at any of the previous tournaments.

The matchup will be played at 6:00 AM (ET), at the Centre Court, Wimbledon, England. It promises to be an exciting duel as they meet for the first time ever.

Lorenzo Sonego vs Rafael Nadal: Match Information

Date: Saturday, July 2, 2022

Time: 6:00 AM (ET)

Location: Centre Court, Wimbledon

Live Stream: fuboTV

Lorenzo Sonego vs Rafael Nadal: Time by State in the US

ET: 6:00 AM

CT: 5:00 AM

MT: 4:00 AM

PT: 3:00 AM

Lorenzo Sonego vs Rafael Nadal: Storylines

Lorenzo Sonego set up a meeting with the ATP top-ranked player after overcoming Denis Kudla of the USA (3-2) and Hugo Gaston of France (3-0). Meanwhile, Rafael Nadal had to beat Francisco Cerundolo of Argentina (3-1) and Ricardas Berankis of Lithuania (3-1) to get to the third round of Wimbledon.

How to watch or live stream Lorenzo Sonego vs Rafael Nadal in the US

The 2022 ATP Wimbledon Third round duel between Lorenzo Sonego and Rafael Nadal, to be played on Saturday, at the Centre Court in Wimbledon, will be broadcast on fuboTV in the United States. Another option is ESPN.

How to watch Lorenzo Sonego vs Rafael Nadal anywhere

Lorenzo Sonego vs Rafael Nadal: Predictions and Odds

The odds are heavily in favor of Rafael Nadal. BetMGM see him as the absolute favorite to go through to the next stage, and thus they have given him 1.18 odds. On the other hand, Lorenzo Sonego has 4.75 odds to cause an upset and knock the Spanish tennis player out of the tournament.

BetMGM Lorenzo Sonego 4.75 Rafael Nadal 1.18

* Odds via BetMGM