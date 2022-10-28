Minnesota take on Rutgers at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis for a Week 9 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Minnesota vs Rutgers: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch the 2022 NCAA College Football Week 9

Minnesota and Rutgers meet in a Week 9 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. This game will take place at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis . The home team wants to put an end to their losing streak. Here is all the detailed information about this College Football game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial).

The Golden Gophers have only one win in the conference, Big Ten, against Michigan Stage, but after that win they lost three straight against Big Ten teams Purdue, Illinois and Penn State.

The Scarlet Knights won last week against Indiana 24-17, that victory was a relief for them after a tough losing streak of three consecutive weeks where they lost to Iowa, Ohio State and Nebraska.

Minnesota vs Rutgers: Date

Minnesota and Rutgers play for a Week 9 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season on Saturday, October 29 at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis . The home team is ready to win this game, but the visitors are coming off a good week.

Minnesota vs Rutgers: Time by state in the US

ET: 2:30 PM

CT: 1:30 PM

MT: 12:30 PM

PT: 11:30 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch Minnesota vs Rutgers at the 2022 NCAA College Football Week 9

This game for the Week 9 of 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season, Minnesota and Rutgers at the Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis on Saturday, October 29, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV (7-day free trial) and other options to watch this game in the US is BTN