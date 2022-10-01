Mississippi State take on Texas A&M at Davis Wade Stadium in Mississippi State for a Week 5 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Mississippi State vs Texas A&M: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch the 2022 NCAA College Football Week 5

Mississippi State and Texas A&M meet in a Week 5 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. This game will take place at Davis Wade Stadium in Mississippi State. The home team won a recent game to put behind a recent loss in the third week. Here is all the detailed information about this College Football game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial)

The Bulldogs started the 2022 season well with two consecutive wins, one against Memphis and one against Arizona, but after that good start the team lost in Week 3 against LSU 16-31. The Bulldogs most recent result was a win over Bowling Green 45-14.

The Aggies have won the past two weeks against a pair of Top 25 AP Poll teams, a win against the Miami Hurricanes and another recently against the Arkansas Razorbacks. After this game, the Aggies will have to play a big favorite, Alabama, on the road.

Mississippi State vs Texas A&M: Date

Mississippi State and Texas A&M play for a Week 5 game of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season today, October 1 at Davis Wade Stadium in Mississippi State. The Bulldogs and Aggies have recent wins, but the visitors have a current winning streak.

Mississippi State vs Texas A&M: Time by state in the US

ET: 4:00 PM

CT: 3:00 PM

MT: 2:00 PM

PT: 1:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Mississippi State vs Texas A&M at the 2022 NCAA College Football Week 5

This game for the Week 5 of 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season, Mississippi State and Texas A&M at the Davis Wade Stadium in Mississippi State on Saturday, October 1, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV (7-day free trial) an other options to watch this game in the US is SECN