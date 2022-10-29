The Nascar Cup Series will have this weekend the 9th 2022 playoffs race, the Xfinity 500. Find out everything you want to know about this race, such as the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US.

The 9th (and penultimate) playoffs race of the 2022 Nascar Cup Series season, the Xfinity 500, will take place this weekend. Here you can check out everything you need to know about this race, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream it free in the United States. You can watch it live in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

It will be the last race of the season before the grand finale. The Nascar Cup Series playoffs are more interesting than ever, and this Sunday, october 30, it will finally be known who are the 4 drivers who will compete for the title of champions. One of them already has his place secured: Joey Logano, for having won the South Point 400.

Of the remaining 7 drivers, Ross Chastain, Chase Elliot and William Byron are currently qualified (see the standings here). However, the difference between Byron (4th) and Denny Hamlin (5th) is only 5 points. The remaining 3 racers are a little further away, but a victory or a good amount of points would allow them to be in the final. It will then be a very intense race on a weekend that will also feature the action of the F1 Mexican GP.

Xfinity 500: Race Information

Date: Sunday, October 30, 2022

Time: 2:00 PM (ET)

Location: Martinsville Speedway in Ridgeway, Virginia

Xfinity 500: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:00 PM

CT: 1:00 PM

MT: 12:00 PM

PT: 11:00 AM

Xfinity 500: Storylines

It will be the penultimate race of the 2022 season, in which the last cut will be made and it will be known who will be the 4 drivers who will define the championship next weekend. Chase Elliot, third in the standings and one of the favorites to be champion, will start in second place.

Ryan Blaney will start 4th, which is undoubtedly something that will worry William Byron, who starts in 25th position, and Denny Hamlin, who will start 11th, especially because of the points from the 1st stage. Of the other playoff drivers, Briscoe will start 3rd, Ross Chastain 9th, Joey Logano 12th (although his presence in the final is assured), and Bell 20th.

How to Watch Xfinity 500 in the US

Xfinity 500: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this race. These are the odds according to BetMGM: Chase Elliot is the favorite with 6.00 odds follow by Ryan Blaney (7.00), Denny Hamlin (8.00), Kyle Larson (8.50), William Byron (11.00), and Chase Briscoe (13.00) in the first 6 places.

