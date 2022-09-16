NC State and Texas Tech will clash off at Carter-Finley Stadium in the Week 3 of the 2022 NCAA College Football season. Find out here when this game will be played and how to watch or live stream it in the US.

NC State vs Texas Tech: Date, Time and TV Channel in the US to watch or live stream Week 3 of NCAA College Football 2022

NC State will come against Texas Tech at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh on Week 3 of the 2022 NCAA Division I College Football season. Here you will find out when and how to watch or live stream this College Football match in the US. You can watch it on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States.

In their first two fixtures, NC State have emerged victorious in both of them. The North Carolina side currently sit in fourth place on the Atlantic conference table with a win percentage of 1.

Meanwhile, Texas Tech have also been in great form, winning twice in the previous two matches. They are placed in fifth place in the Big 12 conference, with a win percentage of 1. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the new 2022 NCAA College Football season.

NC State vs Texas Tech: Date

The 2022 NCAA College Football Week 3 game between NC State and Texas Tech will be played on Saturday, September 17, 2022, at Carter-Finley Stadium in Raleigh.

NC State vs Texas Tech: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch NC State vs Texas Tech in NCAA College Football 2022

The match to be played between NC State and Texas Tech in the Week 3 of the NCAA College Football 2022 season, will be broadcast on fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial) in the United States. Other options include ESPN.